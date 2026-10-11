Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Ovasave

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Co-Founders Torkia Mahloul, Co-Founder and CEO Majd Abu Zant, Co-Founder

Founded in 2022

Location: Dubai & Abu Dhabi

Healtech

Ovasave is the go-to platform for women navigating fertility, menopause, and everything in between. Millions of women across the region lack accessible, affordable, judgment-free care for reproductive and hormonal health. Ovasave closes that gap with personalized diagnostics, expert-led care journeys, and a supportive community, all in one platform.

What sets Ovasave apart is its holistic, affordable approach: combining fertility and menopause care under one roof, backed by science and tailored to each woman’s stage of life. Since launch, Ovasave has supported over 10,000 women and couples, raised US$ 1.2 million in a pre-seed round, and earned backing from Hub71, building a reputation as the Middle East’s leading fertility and hormonal health platform. The company is now expanding into corporate benefits, bringing fertility and menopause support directly into workplaces to reach even more women where they already are.