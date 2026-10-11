Future 100 – 2025 Winner: ProjoTech

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bashar El-Khasawneh, Educational Advisor and Cofounder Meyyade Muvakki, CTO and Cofounder

Founded In 2021

Location: Dubai

Sector: Edtech

ProjoTech is a comprehensive STEAM education ecosystem that empowers schools and universities to deliver project-based learning while developing and measuring future-ready skills.

The platform integrates curriculum-aligned projects, hands-on hardware kits, collaborative project management, AI-supported assessment, and real-time analytics into a single solution. Its unique value proposition lies in combining applied learning with multidimensional skills and standards assessment, enabling educators to reduce workload while providing students with authentic engineering and innovation experiences.

ProjoTech has been implemented in more than 50 schools, engaging over 1,000 students internationally, and has received a UAE Ministry of Education Sandbox Grant ( 300,000). The platform has earned international recognition, including QS Reimagine Education and GESS Education Awards shortlists, and was selected by the District of Columbia Department of Energy and Environment (Washington, DC) to develop a Building Science curriculum and implement the ProjoTech platform across multiple high schools, demonstrating its global impact in advancing measurable, skills-based STEAM education.