Future 100 – 2025 Winner: QuikBot

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Founder Alan Ng, Founder and CEO Aaron Goh, Managing Director – Mena

Founded 2022

Location: Dubai

Sector: Intelligent Mobility

QuikBot Technologies is a Singapore robotics startup building intelligent infrastructure for Physical AI. Its core platform, QuikSync, is an Agentic AI-powered interoperable middleware that orchestrates and governs delivery, cleaning and security robots, drones, humanoids, and smart infrastructure through one platform. Built on years of real world operational data, QuikSync enables organizations to adopt diverse robotic systems without vendor lock in.

QuikBot also operates the world’s first Autonomous Final Mile Delivery Platform as a Service, enabling indoor-to-outdoor and floor-to-floor deliveries. Commercialized in Singapore and Dubai, QuikBot works with global partners including FedEx, DHL, UPS, Aramex, and Grab. The company has received international recognition across Singapore, Japan, Europe, and the United States, and is part of the NVIDIA Inception Program and Qualcomm AI Program for Innovators APAC 2026.