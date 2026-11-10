BYD Breaks 500km/h World Speed Record and Unveils Ultra-Luxury Electric Saloon in Abu Dhabi

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Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD has achieved two milestones in Abu Dhabi, setting a new world speed record for production cars and unveiling its flagship luxury electric saloon, the YANGWANG ALTIOR.

On November 1, 2026, BYD’s YANGWANG U9 Xtreme reached 503.17km/h on a closed section of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra Region, surpassing the previous record of 496.22km/h set in Germany in 2025.

The achievement was recognized by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and earned two Guinness World Records for the highest speed achieved by a production car and an electric production car in a single-direction run.

Meanwhile, BYD’s luxury marque Yangwang unveiled the ALTIOR at a global premiere at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi. The 5.6-meter-long, four-seat electric saloon features coach-style doors, a rear passenger-focused cabin, and bespoke detailing, positioning it as a competitor to established ultra-luxury automakers such as Rolls-Royce and Bentley.

Following these milestones, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, met Stella Li, Executive Vice President of BYD, to review the company’s achievements.

The developments also highlighted Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure and technical capabilities to support advanced electric vehicle testing and the development of future mobility technologies.

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