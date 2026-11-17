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Mark Carroll, founder, FORME

Every November, the Dubai Fitness Challenge gets the city moving. For many residents, however, the bigger question comes once the month ends, where do they go from there? Whether they want a personal trainer, a swimming coach, a yoga teacher or someone to , knowing who to trust is not always straightforward. FORME has launched in the UAE to make that choice easier, connecting residents with reviewed sports, fitness and wellness coaches, clubs and academies.

FORME, was founded by Mark Carroll, co-founder and former co-CEO of Kcal. He co-founded Kcal in 2010 and grew it from a single restaurant into Kcal World, a group of nine health and wellness businesses.

FORME is not an open directory for coaches to simply list their services. Every coach must first pass the FORME Standard, an application and review process that assesses applicants against requirements specific to the activity they offer. This can include checks of qualifications, certifications and supporting documents. Coaches working with children must also hold a current police clearance certificate. Applying does not guarantee acceptance, and membership fees have no bearing on the decision. The same screening standard applies across every activity on the platform, from personal training and yoga to Pilates, martial arts, padel, swimming and dance.

FORME

While credentials establish a baseline, finding the right coach also comes down to personal preferences and coaching style. Some people respond better to a structured, challenging approach, while others prefer a more patient and supportive one. Through Find Your Fit, one of the best features of the platform, users share their goals and preferences and receive a shortlist of four coaches suited to them. Profiles also show each coach’s languages, locations and available session formats.

“After 15 years building Kcal, I know how much trust matters when people make decisions about their health. In sports coaching, that trust is hard to find. It’s difficult to tell who’s properly qualified, and some of the best coaches here go unnoticed because they don’t play the social media game. FORME fixes both. Clients get peace of mind, and coaches get to spend their time coaching instead of chasing followers,” said Mark Carroll, Founder of FORME.

FORME is designed for people at every stage, from those taking their first steps towards an active lifestyle to experienced athletes looking to build a particular skill or try something new.

FORME is now available to residents across the UAE at myformehub.com. It is free for clients to use. Users can browse coaches by activity and location, explore profiles, or use Find Your Fit for a personalized shortlist. Enquiries go directly to the coach, and clients and coaches agree on services and pricing between them.

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