Boston-Born Sailor Turned Entrepreneur Mike Buckley Eyes SailGP Title as US Team Heads to UAE Races in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

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Mike Buckley

Boston-Born sailor turned sports entrepreneur Mike Buckley is coming to the UAE with a title shot in sight. The co-owner, CEO, and Team Principal of the US SailGP Team, one of 13 national teams in SailGP will be in Dubai for the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix on November 21 and 22, then in Abu Dhabi for the Season Grand Final at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental on November 28 and 29, 2026.

SailGP is an annual global sailing league in which countries race identical F50 catamarans at speeds above 65 mph (100 km/h), close to shore, in events staged in cities around the world. It was founded by Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and America’s Cup-winning skipper Sir Russell Coutts, and launched in 2019 with six teams before expanding to 14. The UAE joined the calendar in 2022 with the first Dubai event, and Abu Dhabi followed in 2024.

The 2026 Grand Final, with a US$2 million prize on the line, will be held at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi for the first time, as the season’s top three teams race a single winner-takes-all final, with the first across the line crowned SailGP champion.

Buckley’s U.S. SailGP Team has gone from the bottom of the standings last season to the front of the 13-team fleet as the league enters its final two events of 2026. The team’s partners include Tommy Hilfiger, Amazon and Marriott International’s Luxury Group, and its owners’ box includes Issa Rae, DJ Khaled, Lindsey Vonn, Deandre Hopkins, Gryffin, and Gary Vaynerchuk.

For Buckley, the stakes are clear. “A lot is at stake for us as we enter the final stretch of the season in fourth place and three points outside the top three,” he says. “Dubai and Abu Dhabi are our last opportunities to move into the Grand Final places, where the championship will be decided. The top three teams race in a winner-takes-all final for the season title and two million dollars, so every point from here on out matters.

“But we also know what got us here: self belief and progress. Two races, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, for all the marbles. I like our chances.”

Buckley says his team has already shown it can win. “This season, we have had the belief and ability to win races, including in Valencia and Sydney,” he says. “That progress matters, but our standard is progress. We want to be the team that’s core value is progress.”

He sees the UAE as a natural home for the finale. “The UAE has become an important part of the global sporting calendar, and SailGP’s return here reflects the region’s commitment to hosting major international events.”

SailGP

Buckley says there was no single fix behind his team’s climb up the rankings. “There wasn’t one change that turned the team around. We had to be honest about where we were and then improve the whole system: leadership, talent, communication, preparation and accountability. I had to move from thinking primarily as an athlete to thinking as an operator. That meant asking what the team needed to perform consistently, what standards we expected of one another and whether our daily work matched our ambitions.”

There were roster changes, he says, but a team is more than its talent. “A strong team is not simply a collection of talented people. Everyone has to understand their role, trust the person next to them and make decisions quickly when conditions change. On the operations side, we have put more focus on preparation, learning from each event and using the information available to us to make better decisions. In SailGP, small gains in communication, timing and execution can make a substantial difference.

“We have also tried to build a culture where accountability is shared. You can’t blame the conditions every time something goes wrong, and you can’t assume that one good result means the work is done.”



Buckley’s path to the helm of an American sports franchise began far from the luxury partners and celebrity investors. “I was born in Boston, raised by a single mother who worked three jobs, and never met my dad,” he says. “My mom always loved the ocean and because of that I always did too.”

His first real chance to race came at the boarding school Tabor Academy, but it did not start well. “I was the worst sailor on the team as a sophomore,” Buckley says. “I remember the Head Coach saying I would never sail for the school, luckily someone on the team talked him down. I am very grateful he said that, I am also very grateful for all that he taught me. By my senior year, I had been named most improved, which to this day I will never forget.”

The lesson has stayed with him. “That experience taught me something I still believe: you have no shot if you don’t show up and it’s hard to beat people that don’t give up.”

After graduating from college, Buckley was working at the Annapolis Yacht Club in Maryland and chasing a place in the Olympic sailing world when he was invited to race a 40-foot Farr 40 in Los Angeles.”It was an incredible experience that allowed me to see the level professional teams were operating at and I became obsessed with figuring out what they did differently,” he says.

United States SailGP Team driven by Taylor Canfield celebrate on the podium with their national flag after they won the final race on Race Day 2 of the Spain Sail Grand Prix in Valencia, Spain. Sunday 6 September 2026. Rolex SailGP Championship Event 10 2026 Season. Photo: Jason Ludlow for SailGP. Handout image supplied by SailGP SailGP

The breakthrough came in 2010. “My team won the Chicago Match Cup, a head-to-head sailing regatta. We were underdogs, up against polished match racers. That was a defining moment because it made me believe I could compete at the professional level. I feel very lucky to have been part of teams that went on to win world championships, and eventually I had the chance to take what I’d learned as an athlete and apply it to building a team and a business.”

Before SailGP, Buckley was trying to build a US team to compete in the America’s Cup, international sailing’s oldest trophy. “I’ve always believed that an all-American team could compete at the highest levels of our sport, but the commercial model was difficult to build around,” Buckley says. “The schedule was uncertain, the politics were brutal, and it was hard to go to a potential sponsor and explain when the next race would be, where it would happen or how its investment would reach an audience.”

SailGP looked different. “I saw a structure that addressed many of those challenges: a regular global calendar, an investable business, spending caps, predictable competition, strong broadcast distribution and a clear commercial platform,” he says.

In November 2023, Buckley and Ryan McKillen, a technology entrepreneur and a founding engineer at Uber, acquired the U.S. SailGP Team. “Ryan and I acquired the team with an epic group of investors spanning sports, technology, entertainment and business,” Buckley says. “The transaction was announced as the largest team acquisition in SailGP history and showcased the serious ownership commitment around the belief that the US team could grow in sporting performance and commercial value.”

Buying the team was the easy part, he adds. “Acquiring a team is only the beginning. You have to build an organization that can compete on and off of the water while also operating as a modern sports business. That means recruiting the right people, creating a strong performance culture, developing commercial relationships and telling the story of the team to people who may never have watched a sailing race. We also had to be patient. Sporting results, audience growth and commercial value do not arrive all at once.

“Ryan and I have completely different backgrounds, and that is part of the strength of our partnership. I had spent my life in the sport and understood the demands of building a competitive sailing team but have always been obsessed with commercializing it. Ryan brought a technology, startup and investment perspective. He could look at the opportunity as both a sports property and a business with room to grow.”

Their roles are defined: McKillen is Chairman, and Buckley is Team Principal and CEO. “That clarity lets us challenge each other while staying focused on the same objective,” Buckley points out.

His advice to founders weighing a partner is blunt. “Choose partners you can be candid with when the situation is difficult, not just people who are excited when things are going well. Look for someone whose strengths complement yours, who respects the work you know best and whose time horizon matches yours and talk through the hard questions early: What does success look like? How will you resolve a disagreement? What happens when the business needs more patience, capital or attention than you expected? The right partner makes you better and helps the business make better decisions.”

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The investor group reads like a cross-section of American culture. Buckley says it was assembled around a thesis. “SailGP was creating a new kind of global sports property, and the US team could help it reach a broader audience. Marc Lasry’s Avenue Sports Fund led the investor group. Issa Rae, DeAndre Hopkins, Gary Vaynerchuk, Gryffin and others joined from different parts of sport, entertainment, media and business.”

He says each brings something beyond money. “Marc brings deep experience in investment and sports ownership. Issa understands storytelling, entertainment and how culture moves. DeAndre brings the perspective of an elite athlete and a direct connection to sports audiences. Gary has built businesses and knows how to create attention and community around a brand. Gryffin has brought a live DJ set to new levels globally.”

Managing such a group takes discipline. “We race around the world, and everyone has demanding schedules, so our job is to tap our investors at the right moment with a specific idea and a clear reason for their involvement,” Buckley says. “A name can open a door, but the quality of the partnership depends on alignment, trust and how you work together after the investment is made.”

Buckley describes the team as a business first. “When Ryan and I bought the team in 2023, we weren’t buying a sailing team. We were starting an American sports franchise, and we run it as a sports, media and entertainment business that happens to race F50 sailboats at 65 mph.”

Partnerships are the biggest revenue stream. “We have brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Marriott International’s Luxury Group, AG1, and Amazon in our partner stack. These aren’t just logo placements, these are customized packages that are meant to serve the brand’s objectives in true partnership.”

The league’s structure helps keep costs in check. “SailGP runs shared services for boat building, maintenance and logistics across all teams, so we can stay lean and put our resources into performance, brand and partners,” Buckley says. “Every SailGP team operates under a US$10 million annual cost cap, with additional carve-outs for commercial and marketing. That predictability is rare in global sport and a big reason serious investors have come in. With only one team per country, ownership is scarce, team valuations have grown significantly since the league launched.”

The league’s own numbers back the case. SailGP sold more than 112,000 tickets in 2025 and reported a global broadcast audience of nearly 215 million, according to Buckley. The CBS broadcast of the 2025 Abu Dhabi race reached 3.469 million viewers in the US.

For Buckley, the audience is only part of the story. “We have a sport that combines elite competition, engineering, data, sustainability, distinctive destinations and co-ed athletes,” he says. “The business model is built around connecting those elements to a year-round audience and to partners who want to be part of that experience.”

On the water, his ambition is simple. “We want to be a championship team and compete for titles every season,” he says. “That requires continued investment in our athletes, our performance culture and the systems that help us improve.”

Mike Buckley

Off the water, he is thinking bigger. “I want the US SailGP Team to become culturally relevant and commercially successful, while introducing more people to the sport. I have described the ambition as becoming the ‘New York Rangers of global professional sailing’: a recognizable team with a strong identity, in the largest media market in the world, a loyal audience and a meaningful place in the city’s sporting culture. That means building a brand people care about between race weekends, telling the stories of our key people and making sailing more accessible to people who did not grow up around it.

“I see the team as a media and entertainment platform that also happens to race F50s, the coolest, fastest sailboats on earth against the best of the best. The racing is the foundation, and the boat is an extraordinary product, but the connection with fans comes from the people, the rivalries, the preparation and the personalities behind the performance. If we can keep winning, keep telling a compelling story and keep widening access to the sport, the opportunity is endless.”

Asked what entrepreneurs can take from professional sailing, Buckley keeps it short. “Don’t ever let anyone tell you that you can’t.”

He adds three more. “Build the right team, then be clear about everyone’s role. On a race boat, every person has a specific responsibility, everyone has to be empowered to do their job. The same is true in a business. If you want to make an impact, you have to love what you do, because it’s going to be the hardest thing you ever did. Surround yourself with the smartest people you can find,” Buckley concludes.

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