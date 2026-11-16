FII Innovators Spotlight: How Astrek Innovations Is Making Robotic Exoskeletons More Affordable

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This story is part of an Entrepreneur Middle East series spotlighting the five winning startups of the third edition of the FII Innovators Pitch, organized by the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute in partnership with MIT Solve. Selected from 1,321 applications across 90 countries, the winning startups were recognized for developing innovative technologies that address global challenges.

Robin Kanattu Thomas is the co-founder and CEO of Astrek Innovations

Within the broader healthcare and medtech global industry, the demand for one particular sub-sector has been quietly growing over the years: the exoskeleton market. A wearable robotic device that supports and assists body movement, an exoskeleton helps people with limited mobility stand, walk, and undergo physical rehabilitation. According to a 2026 report by Mordor Intelligence, the global exoskeleton market size is estimated to grow from US$0.92 billion in 2026 to $2.35 billion by 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.63%. Now, while robotic exoskeletons have applications across industries such as manufacturing, construction, defense, and logistics, it is the healthcare segment that held the largest revenue share of 48.8% in 2025, as per a forecast report by Grandview Research. More specifically, the demand for lower body segment exoskeletons held the largest revenue share of 40.7% in 2025 – and it is in this niche that India-headquartered Astrek Innovations operates.

“Millions of people recovering from stroke, spinal cord injury or serious accidents need repetitive gait training to rebuild those neural pathways. But this kind of therapy is physically exhausting for clinicians,” explains Robin Kanattu Thomas, co-founder and CEO of Astrek Innovations. “That limits how many sessions a patient gets, and progress over time is rarely measured properly. There are exoskeletons on the market, but most are very expensive and end up only in a few high-end research hospitals. We started Astrek to close that gap. Our product, UnikExo, is an affordable, motorized lower-limb exoskeleton that delivers precise, adaptive gait therapy. It reduces the physical load on therapists, helps patients recover faster, and makes this kind of rehab practical for hospitals and clinics everywhere.”

Launched in 2018, Astrek Innovations’ wearable exoskeleton -that lets people with lower-limb disabilities stand, walk and do their rehabilitation- has already proven useful in assisting more than 120 patients recovering from stroke, spinal cord injury and other mobility conditions, over 1,000 therapy sessions, and across 25+ rehabilitation centres.

India-based Astrek Innovations' flagship product, UnikExo, is an affordable, motorized lower-limb exoskeleton designed to help people with mobility impairments stand, walk, and undergo physical rehabilitation.

But as is often the case in entrepreneurship, the idea for the startup was sparked in the aftermath of a personal experience. “A major accident left my grandfather unable to walk, even though his surgery was a success,” Thomas shares. “The months of rehabilitation that followed showed me something strange about modern healthcare. Surgery and many other treatments have advanced enormously, but rehabilitation technology has barely moved. Most rehab still depends on manual, labour-intensive therapy that has changed very little in decades. That was a big gap to see up close. Medicine today can save a patient’s life, but the tools to help them walk again are far behind.”

Astrek Innovations’ offering becomes particularly significant in view of the fact that, as per data published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2024, more than 15 million people globally are living with spinal cord injuries (SCIs) – the single greatest demand driver for the exoskeleton market. Other drivers of demand for the exoskeleton market -as per the aforementioned reports by Grand View Research, and Mordor Intelligence- include an aging population, increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, other mobility-limiting conditions, and adoption across industries like military and construction.

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However, a major impediment to the industry’s growth, particularly in healthcare and industrial sectors where customized solutions may be needed, is the high cost of exoskeleton systems. “Legacy exoskeletons usually cost between $150,000 and $200,000 or more per unit, so only a small number of well-funded hospitals can afford them,” Thomas explains. “Without that technology, teaching a patient to walk again by hand can take two or three therapists at once. That wears therapists out, and with more than 12 million new stroke cases worldwide every year, patients are left on long waiting lists.”

“At Astrek Innovations, we redesigned the lower-limb exoskeleton from scratch so that it makes sense both clinically and financially,” he continues. “UnikExo turns the exoskeleton from an expensive luxury into a practical tool that clinics can actually use every day. Powered joints let a single therapist safely run intensive gait sessions, while built-in sensors track joint movement and walking symmetry, so progress is measured in real numbers instead of guesswork.”

Thomas is particularly excited by the impact Astrek Innovations can have in Saudi Arabia’s booming healthcare industry. “The first thing that stands out is how fast regulation is moving. SFDA has a dedicated pathway for innovative medical devices that gives priority review to technology that brings something new to patients. There is also strong support for research and development (R&D). Initiatives such as grants and university support. Finally, the Kingdom is pushing to manufacture more complex medical equipment locally, which fits well with how we build UnikExo and opens the door to assembling and supporting our devices closer to the hospitals that use them.”

Founded in 2018, Astrek Innovations aims to make robotic rehabilitation more accessible to hospitals and clinics worldwide, with its technology having already assisted over 120 patients across more than 25 rehabilitation centers.

The startup’s door into the Saudi market, of course, opened courtesy its participation in the third edition of the FII Innovators Pitch, and eventually emerging as one of the five winning startups. “FII brings together people we would normally struggle to reach in one place: global venture capital firms, impact investors and decision-makers from across the Middle East and beyond,” he says. “For a hardware company, that access matters. We need long-term capital to scale manufacturing and to work through regulatory approvals in new markets, and FII puts us in front of investors who understand that kind of journey. Just as important are the partnerships. Through FII, we hope to connect with regional hospital networks, government health authorities and distribution partners who want rehabilitation technology that can be rolled out widely. The right access at the right time can move a company like ours forward by year.”

As Thomas looks to the future, he highlights the need for “patient capital” to ensure the longevity of deep-tech startups such as his own. “A medical device needs years of R&D, certification and clinical validation before it earns revenue, and many investors aren’t willing to wait that long. We’ve been fortunate to have the right backers. Astrek is invested in by the Indian Angel Network and IHFC, and we’ve received grants from OIST in Japan, Ma’an in the UAE, and several government programs. Those grants kept us building at stages when most investors wanted more traction first. Deep-tech still needs much more patient capital. Today, investors want to see a real problem, a product proven outside the lab, and a team that can take it through regulation and scale. Data and real users matter more.”

‘TREP TALK: Robin Kanattu Thomas, co-founder and CEO of Astrek Innovations, on why great teams matter more than having all the answers

“I’ve always believed that the cave you fear to enter holds the treasure you seek. When you’re building something few people have built before, that discomfort is part of the job. My biggest lesson has been to surround myself with people smarter than me. With no playbook to follow, you need a team that keeps asking questions, stays curious and thinks differently. What keeps us aligned is a belief the whole team shares: the world isn’t designed for around 20% of people, including the elderly and People of Determination. We want to help change that. UnikExo is where we’re starting, and we know there’s a long journey ahead.”

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