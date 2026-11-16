GCC Waste Management Market to Surpass US$104 Billion as Recycling Investments Expand

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The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) waste management market is projected to exceed US$104.06 billion by 2031, up from an estimated US$68.3 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.29%, according to a GCC statistical report.

The report highlights the sector’s transition from traditional municipal waste services toward a growing market for private-sector investment, particularly in recycling, hazardous waste treatment, resource recovery, and industrial waste management.

Across the GCC, total collected waste reached 283.5 million metric tonnes in 2024, a 20.4% increase from 2023, while treated waste rose 6.2% year-on-year to 69 million metric tonnes.

Non-hazardous waste accounted for 97.1% of total collected waste, with hazardous waste making up the remaining 2.9%. Of the total waste treated, 11.7% was hazardous, compared with 9.9% in 2023.

Among hazardous waste treatment methods, physical and chemical treatment, resale, reuse, and other technical processes accounted for 61.1%, followed by recycling at 21.6%, environmentally sound landfilling at 15.5%, and incineration at 1.9%.

The report also highlighted the GCC’s performance in the Sustainable Solid Waste Management index, part of Yale University’s global Environmental Performance Index.

The UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait each received a score of 100 out of 100, while Bahrain scored 98.51 and Saudi Arabia scored 92.27.

Construction and demolition waste recorded the highest annual growth rate, increasing 26.5% to 226.6 million metric tonnes in 2024, compared with 179.1 million tonnes in 2023.

The figure has more than doubled since 2021, when collected construction waste stood at 109.9 million tonnes.The increase coincided with growth in the GCC construction sector, where GDP rose 43.6% from US$130.7 billion in 2021 to US$187.8 billion in 2024.

The sector’s workforce also expanded from 3.3 million to 4.7 million workers over the same period.Meanwhile, collected municipal waste reached 48.8 million metric tonnes in 2024, representing cumulative growth of 5% between 2017 and 2024.

Household waste accounted for more than 45% of municipal waste, while organic waste represented between 30.6% and 47%.The report stated that 57.8 million tonnes of municipal solid waste were disposed of or recycled, including 52.1 million tonnes through environmentally sound landfilling and 5.7 million tonnes through recycling.

In the industrial sector, hazardous waste generation reached 6.4 million metric tonnes in 2024, accounting for 77.6% of all hazardous waste generated across the GCC.

This represented a 19.5% year-on-year increase, while collected industrial hazardous waste rose 17.6%.The region has 28 specialized facilities for hazardous industrial waste recycling and metal recovery, alongside 43 accredited facilities for used-oil re-refining and reuse.

Hazardous medical waste generation also increased by 14.3% to 134,600 metric tonnes in 2024, accounting for 1.6% of total hazardous waste. GCC countries operate 27 dedicated medical waste incineration facilities with a combined design capacity of 176,100 metric tonnes.

Separately, GCC countries exported approximately 0.8 million metric tonnes of hazardous waste in 2024, with 72.6% designated for recycling or metal recovery and 9.8% for the recovery of other inorganic materials.

The findings point to expanding opportunities for investment in waste treatment infrastructure, recycling technologies, and resource recovery as GCC countries seek to manage growing waste volumes alongside continued industrial, construction, and economic development.