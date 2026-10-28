EXCLUSIVE: AHS Properties Founder Abbas Sajwani Unveils His AED4.5 Billion Vision for AHS Twin Towers

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Abbas Sajwani, founder and CEO, AHS Properties

For Abbas Sajwani, founder and CEO of AHS Properties, Dubai’s remarkable transformation comes with a responsibility for developers to contribute to its continued progress through projects that deliver genuine, long-term value.

As he announces AHS Twin Towers, an AED4.5 billion development on Dubai’s prestigious Sheikh Zayed Road, marking his company’s major expansion into the emirate’s commercial real estate market, his ambition is to create a commercial destination that reflects Dubai’s standing as a global center for business and investment.

AHS Twin Towers is an AED4.5 billion development on Dubai’s prestigious Sheikh Zayed Road. (Images courtesy AHS Properties)

“I have always believed that the most meaningful developments are those that contribute something lasting to the cities in which they are built,” Sajwani says.

“On a personal level, I am motivated by the challenge of building something that stands the test of time. I do not measure success purely by the size of an investment or the scale of a building. Those are important considerations, but what matters more is the quality of what we create and the impact it has over the long term.

“I want AHS Properties to be recognized for developments that demonstrate ambition with purpose, where every project reflects a clear vision and an uncompromising commitment to excellence.”

Raised in Dubai, Abbas Sajwani is the son of Hussain Sajwani, founder and chairman of DAMAC Properties. Growing up in a family deeply rooted in real estate gave him an early understanding of property development, capital, and long-term value creation. In 2021, as Dubai attracted a new wave of ultra-high-net-worth individuals seeking permanent homes in the city, Sajwani recognized a shift: Dubai was becoming a permanent base for global capital. He launched AHS Properties to capitalize on this transformation, initially focusing on luxury villa renovations before expanding into off-plan developments along the Dubai Water Canal and on Palm Jumeirah.



Building on his success in the residential sector, Sajwani acquired Shangri-La Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Road for AED1.1 billion in 2026. With the unveiling of AHS Twin Towers, the company is taking another significant step in its expansion into commercial real estate.

“What makes AHS Twin Towers particularly significant is that it represents the next stage of our growth as a developer,” Sajwani says. “We have built a strong reputation in ultra-luxury residential real estate, and we are now applying the same attention to detail, architectural excellence, and commitment to quality to commercial developments.”



“For us, this is not simply an investment in another project. It is an investment in the future of Dubai’s business landscape and in the continued evolution of AHS Properties.”



Designed by global architecture firm Gensler, with interiors by AHS Atelier, AHS Twin Towers will combine Grade A office spaces with more than 30,000 sq. ft. of wellness and fitness facilities, over 12,000 sq. ft. dedicated to culinary experiences, executive business lounges, and a rooftop sky garden.

The development builds on the commercial success of AHS Tower, the company’s first venture beyond its ultra-luxury residential portfolio, which sold out during its development phase, generating more than US$700 million in sales.



Strategically located on Sheikh Zayed Road, one of Dubai’s most established business addresses, AHS Twin Towers reflects Sajwani’s belief that successful real estate investments begin with understanding the long-term value of a location. Having played a central role in Dubai’s emergence as an international business hub, Sheikh Zayed Road offers connectivity, an established commercial environment, and proximity to key business districts.

“What I believe deserves greater attention is the evolution of what businesses expect from commercial real estate,” Sajwani says. “Location will always remain fundamental, but today, the quality of the building, the working environment, and the overall experience are becoming equally important considerations.

“Companies are not simply looking for office space. They are looking for environments that reflect their identity, support their people, and accommodate their long-term ambitions. This creates an opportunity for developers who can anticipate those expectations rather than respond to them after the market has already changed.”

At AHS Properties, this philosophy informs investment decisions, from evaluating a location and its potential to understanding the needs of future occupants and ensuring a development’s long-term relevance. Yet Sajwani points out that confidence must always be supported by discipline. “No market should be approached with the assumption that conditions will remain unchanged,” he says. “A sustained imbalance between supply and demand, fundamental changes in business requirements, or a deterioration in the long-term economic outlook would naturally require us to reassess our assumptions.

“I believe the strongest investment decisions combine conviction with the flexibility to adapt. Our confidence in Sheikh Zayed Road is built on its fundamentals, but our responsibility is to continuously evaluate those fundamentals as the market evolves.”

In general, Sajwani believes Dubai’s premium commercial real estate market presents significant opportunities for developers who value architecture, functionality, wellness, amenities, and the overall experience offered to employees and clients. “I believe the greatest opportunities over the next five years will be in developments that bring these elements together,” Sajwani says. “Premium commercial real estate must offer more than a prestigious address. It needs to respond to the way businesses operate today while remaining adaptable to the needs of tomorrow.”

However, he cautions that growing supply, construction costs, global economic conditions, and changing business requirements pose challenges, particularly when short-term market momentum influences long-term investment decisions. “Real estate development requires patience, careful planning, and a clear understanding of what will continue to create value beyond the current market cycle,” Sajwani says. “At AHS Properties, our approach is to remain disciplined and selective. We focus on locations we believe in, developments that offer clear differentiation, and opportunities where we can bring our expertise and commitment to quality.”

Sajwani remains confident in Dubai’s long-term potential as a global business and investment destination, emphasizing that AHS Properties aims not merely to benefit from the market’s growth, but to contribute to it through developments designed to endure.

“Our long-term ambition is to grow AHS Properties into a developer recognized for exceptional projects across both residential and commercial real estate. However, growth for us is not simply about pursuing volume,” he says. “We remain highly selective about the opportunities we undertake, with a particular focus on prime locations, design excellence, and the long-term value of every development.

“I believe sustainable growth comes from knowing where you can create a genuine difference and having the discipline to stay focused on that vision.”

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