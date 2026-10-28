etisalat Reports Record Nine-Month Results as Net Profit Rises 46% to AED17.2 Billion

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Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, Group CEO, etisalat

etisalat, the Abu Dhabi-headquartered telecommunications corporation, reported record results for the first nine months of 2026, with net profit rising 45.9% year over year (YoY) to AED17.2 billion.

Consolidated revenue increased 10% to AED57.6 billion during the January-September period.

The group completed the sale of its entire stake in Vodafone Group in the third quarter, receiving AED21.9 billion, including the final dividend. The transaction generated a gain of approximately AED8 billion, boosting reported profit.

For the third quarter, revenue rose 6.9% to AED19.5 billion, while net profit reached AED11.2 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 10.3% to AED26.7 billion for the nine-month period, with a margin of 46.4%. Third-quarter EBITDA rose 5.1% to AED9 billion, with a margin of 46.1%.

Etisalat’s total subscriber base grew 29.4% year over year to 254.8 million, while its UAE subscriber base increased 5.2% to 16.5 million.

Marking its 50th anniversary, the group outlined plans to become an AI-powered telecommunications company under the etisalat name.

“Over the past several years, etisalat has built an integrated portfolio of broad range of advanced capabilities across AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, digital services, and fintech. Today, as AI is integrated more deeply into core enterprise and government operations, the foundational connectivity, compute, and secure infrastructure powering it become more critical,” Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, Group CEO of etisalat, said. “With the group firmly establishing itself as a key enabler, we will continue to provide the secure digital infrastructure and ultra-fast connectivity that power this wide-reaching transformation.”

etisalat plans to expand its international connectivity capacity to more than 500 terabits per second by 2030, more than 25 times its current capacity. It also plans to develop additional routes to improve connectivity efficiency and reliability.

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