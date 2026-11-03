Cityscape Qatar 2026 Records Over QAR 1 Billion (US$275 Million) in Real Estate Sales, Doubling Year-on-Year

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Cityscape Qatar 2026 concluded with more than QAR 1 billion (US$275 million) in real estate sales recorded across the exhibition and the accompanying 4th Qatar Real Estate Forum, marking a 100% increase compared to the previous year.

Held at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC), the three-day event welcomed a combined 16,000 visitors, underscoring the continued momentum of Qatar’s real estate market and its appeal to investors and developers.



The event also saw high-profile visits from H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, and H.E. Sultan bin Saad bin Sultan Al Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar, who toured the exhibition and explored the developments on display.



New project launches and strategic partnerships took centre stage on the exhibition floor, with Barwa Real Estate Group unveiling Barwa Bay in Lusail and signing agreements covering investment advisory and buyer financing. United Development Company introduced Perlita Gardens on The Pearl Island and a limited-time sales offer at Crystal Residence on Gewan Island, while Qatari Diar and Qetaifan Projects highlighted Qatar’s expanding portfolio of residential and mixed-use destinations.

Organized by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat) and Informa Tharawat in partnership with Cityscape Qatar, the 4th Qatar Real Estate Forum explored investment, regulation and urban development under the theme ‘Stability as an Asset Class’.

Reflecting on the success of the three-day event, Alexander Heuff, Group Director, Cityscape, said, “A strong real estate market isn’t built through project launches alone. It depends on whether development plans are matched by the right financing, infrastructure and an understanding of what residents and investors need. That is what stood out at Cityscape Qatar this year: the opportunity to discuss the bigger picture with the people shaping it. The real measure of success now is how those conversations inform decisions and deliver value beyond these three days.”

During the Innovation Stage’s concluding discussion, Mohammed Makki, Director of Real Estate Investment at Aqarat, reflected on Qatar’s recent market performance and its growing appeal to international investors.

Makki said, “Qatar’s real estate sector continues to demonstrate stability and attract interest from both local and international investors. We have seen encouraging market activity, with a strong recovery in sales in the third quarter following the first half of the year, alongside sustained interest from international buyers. Africa has also emerged as a notable source of investor interest, reflecting the growing international reach of Qatar’s real estate market. These developments highlight the depth of the market and the opportunities it offers for long-term investment.”