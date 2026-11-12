AI Native Growth Company NUMU Unites Restaurant Brands Through Delivery Platform Partnerships to Grow Revenue Across the UAE and GCC

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NUMU

As restaurant operators begin planning their growth strategies and budgets for 2027, making better use of delivery platforms is becoming an important commercial consideration. From securing greater in-app visibility and attracting new customers to making promotional investments more effective, restaurants have opportunities to grow beyond their existing delivery performance.

NUMU, an AI-powered growth operating system for restaurant brands, is addressing these opportunities through a combination of performance intelligence, growth expertise and direct partnerships with delivery aggregators. Managing growth for more than 700 restaurant listings across the UAE and GCC, representing over AED300 million in annual gross merchandise value (GMV), NUMU works with restaurant partners to improve their performance across online delivery platforms.

For many restaurant groups, managing multiple delivery platforms involves making separate decisions around advertising, promotions, customer acquisition and outlet performance. NUMU brings these elements together, helping brands understand what is driving sales, where they can improve visibility and how to make more informed commercial decisions.

Using AI to inform restaurant growth

At its core is NIA, NUMU’s AI Head of Growth, which helps restaurant brands analyze performance across areas including sales, advertising, customer behavior and menu profitability. These insights help identify opportunities and inform decisions around growth, promotional activity and marketing investment, supported by NUMU’s team of growth specialists.

Beyond technology, NUMU’s aggregator partnerships give restaurant partners access to premium visibility within delivery apps. By bringing together a portfolio of restaurant brands and locations, NUMU coordinates large-scale campaigns with delivery platforms, securing promotional placements that individual restaurants may struggle to access independently.

These can include in-app banners, dedicated offer tiles and carousels, as well as push notifications. Such placements are limited and can require significant advertising investment when secured independently. Through NUMU-led campaigns, eligible partner brands receive access to this premium visibility at no additional campaign placement cost.

Turning aggregator partnerships into growth opportunities

NUMU’s latest collaboration with talabat, The 60% Club, demonstrates this model in practice. Running from November 13-15, 2026, the campaign brings together 80 restaurant brands across more than 180 locations, offering customers 60% off exclusively on talabat.

Participating NUMU partner brands will receive dedicated campaign visibility across the platform. This creates an opportunity to reach audiences beyond their existing customer base, tapping into Talabat’s approximately 4.5 million active users in the UAE through premium in-app placements. Restaurants can raise brand awareness, attract new customers and generate additional orders without independently securing and funding the same level of campaign exposure.

Previous NUMU campaigns have recorded revenue and app-order growth of up to 150% for participating restaurants, demonstrating the potential commercial impact of combining promotional offers with prominent platform visibility.

Planning for a more commercially informed 2027

For restaurant owners preparing their plans for the year ahead, treating delivery as more than an additional route to market will be important. Understanding the relationship between visibility, customer acquisition, promotional spend and outlet-level profitability can help businesses make better-informed decisions about where to invest in growth.

Pierre Mobarak, Co-Founder of NUMU, said: “We’re focused on deepening our relationships with aggregators and helping the whole ecosystem drive more demand by creating the right promotional event, at the right time, with the best offering and the right partners. For restaurants, this means going beyond simply being listed on a delivery platform. It is about understanding their performance, reaching new audiences and accessing opportunities that can translate into real commercial growth. By combining AI-driven intelligence with our aggregator partnerships, we can help our partners make better decisions and bring those opportunities to market.”

Through its combination of AI-driven performance, market intelligence, growth expertise and aggregator relationships, NUMU works with restaurant brands to connect these elements and support their growth across the UAE and wider GCC.

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