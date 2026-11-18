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Canada Startup Association

A new cohort of Canadian startups is heading to Dubai for Expand North Star as they explore opportunities to expand in the UAE. Organized by inD with the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy as Digital Economy Partner, the event will take place from December 8–10 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai.

The Canada Startup Association is returning to Expand North Star for a third consecutive year and will launch its first Canadian Pavilion at the event, featuring companies working in scientific research, advanced hardware and business technology.

Canada ranks as the world’s fifth-leading startup ecosystem in StartupBlink’s 2026 Global Startup Ecosystem Index, while Dealroom estimates the country’s startups at a combined enterprise value of US$570 billion – the sixth-highest globally. Its standing as an innovation powerhouse is further reflected in AI, with Canada attracting C$3.1 billion (AED8.14 billion) in AI venture capital investment in 2025 – the fifth-highest worldwide.

These figures not only underscore the scale and strength of an ecosystem spanning AI, deep tech, advanced hardware and enterprise technology; they highlight the enormous potential for Canadian entrepreneurs to translate domestic success into international scale through new markets, capital and commercial partnerships.

“Our priorities are to help Canadian companies access international customers, build commercial partnerships and connect with investors who can support their growth. For our founders, the UAE’s appeal is the opportunity to build relationships with investors, businesses and potential partners connected to several international markets,” Theresa Evanoff, Executive Director of the Global Angel Investor Network and Advisory Board Member at the Canada Startup Association, said.

“For our third year at Expand North Star, we’re marking a pivotal milestone by launching the very first Canadian Pavilion. Canada is home to some of the world’s most ambitious innovators, and we are proud to bring our brightest startups to Dubai to connect, scale, and lead on the global stage,” Tehmina A Chaudhry, Founder and President of the Canada Startup Association, said.

Among the participating companies, AiVALON Health Technologies’ Ally app translates smartphone measurements and guided breathing into accessible cardiovascular fitness insights, while DAYY Photonics develops advanced lasers and photonic light sources for applications spanning sensing, biomedical technology and manufacturing. Others include fintech disruptor Wiremi, helping people moving between countries build financial identities through everyday payments and community savings, and Islas Tech, developing an AI co-founder to help food entrepreneurs navigate costs, margins and event quotations.

By spotlighting homegrown founders primed for international expansion, the pavilion reflects the association’s ambition to translate Canadian innovation into international opportunity in the UAE. This commitment aligns with Expand North Star’s 2026 ‘Scale.It’ campaign, which aims to reinforce the UAE’s position as a global nexus connecting international founders with the funding, expertise, and opportunities required to scale.

“Expand North Star brings together relationships that would otherwise take months of separate outreach to develop, enabling founders to hear directly from prospective customers, understand investor expectations and assess where their technology has the strongest commercial relevance,” Hammad Siddiqui, Executive Director of the Canada Startup Association, said. “Our pavilion will be a shared platform to showcase Canadian innovation and how these companies translate technology into practical value.”

Prominent figures joining the Canadian delegation include Joe Canavan, renowned venture capitalist and Principal of Canavan Capital, an angel investment firm backing early-stage ventures across AI, fintech and emerging technologies. Canavan will take to the Expand North Star stage for a session titled ‘Why Invest in Canada?’, spotlighting the country’s investment potential and growing innovation economy.

The Canadian delegation’s return to Expand North Star comes as the UAE continues to rank highly in measures of entrepreneurship. The country ranked first in the 2025/26 Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) report for a fifth successive year and second globally for both Entrepreneurial Finance and Ease of Access to Entrepreneurial Finance.

The UAE also attracted US$48.3 billion in inbound foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2025 – a fourth consecutive year of record inflows – placing the country ninth globally for FDI and affirming its position as a powerful magnet for international capital. Against this backdrop, Expand North Star offers the Canadian delegation an opportunity to leverage the UAE’s capital-rich ecosystem and strategic connectivity to explore demand, forge commercial partnerships and accelerate expansion across the Gulf, wider MENA region and beyond.

“Founders must understand how business is done, where their solution fits and what they need to adapt before pursuing expansion – and we want founders to come away from this event with clear next steps: a potential pilot, a qualified customer opportunity, a distribution discussion or an investor relationship worth developing,” Siddiqui added. “For us, success means Canadian innovation reaching new markets.”

Canada will join delegations and ecosystem partners at Expand North Star, including the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia (PKS) and Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce.