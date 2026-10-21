How Raf Iervolino Turned MillionCopy Into a Direct Marketing Institution With 220+ Launches

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Dubai has become the launchpad of choice for a new generation of digital entrepreneurs, and Raffaele “Raf” Iervolino is a concrete example of why.

The Italian founder and CEO of MillionCopy moved to the emirate in 2021 with a young client base and one clear conviction: marketing could be applied like a science, with predictable and replicable results.

According to the firm, five years later they have managed more than 220 product launches across a wide range of niches, spanning from course sales to finance, trading, and fintech, with an average 5.5x return on investment for clients across Europe and the United States.

The Journey: From the Sales Floor to the CEO Seat

According to Raf Iervolino, his entrepreneurial story began in the spring of 2020, with an insight born during lockdown:

“If people can’t go out, they’ll have to buy online.”

That insight pushed him to launch his first e-commerce business.

He then joined the sales team of one of Europe’s largest training companies, Alfio Bardolla Training Group, where he says that within two months, he ranked among the top three salespeople by revenue out of more than 50.

But it was when he moved to Dubai that his career accelerated.

He was hired by AUGE International (one of Europe’s largest and most respected English-language training companies) and shortly afterwards he was invited to take on more responsibilities within the company.

Iervolino says he took on these responsibilities for one year, an experience that, in his words, transformed him “from a freelancer into an entrepreneur.”

Then came the decision that defines many founder journeys: in 2022, he left the company to dedicate himself entirely to MillionCopy.

The Differentiator: The Method and Guaranteed Results

In a market crowded with agencies promising extraordinary results, MillionCopy’s positioning is unusually direct:

The company says results are guaranteed against measurable KPIs agreed upon with each client, and if the objectives are not reached, the client receives a full refund.

Behind that confidence is ValueWriting, Iervolino’s method combining direct response marketing with a content strategy centered on psychology and delivering value, refined through thousands of ad and funnel experiments every month.

“Risk only exists when you don’t know what you’re doing,” says Iervolino.

“We take responsibility for our clients’ results because our method has already worked with hundreds of them. We measure everything, and we tie our compensation to what we actually deliver.”

Some of the Results That Serve as Proof

The proof points Iervolino returns to most often span finance and beyond. There’s the prop firm his team built from scratch for a well-known broker, which within nine months was generating over $3 million a month through ads. There’s one of the region’s major CFD brokers, whose advertising revenue tripled in less than five months of collaboration in 2026.

Outside pure finance, the team has worked with clients to support high-ticket sales through a newly developed email list that they designed. The company also says their strategies helped a web3 app grow its depositing-user base.

What’s Next: AI and the Future of Sales

Like many Dubai-based founders, Iervolino is already building his next entrepreneurial chapter.

Today he splits his time between Dubai and San Francisco, where he has founded an artificial intelligence startup focused on what he calls the most urgent problems in the sales industry.

His advice to entrepreneurs reflects his own approach:

Make ambitious promises you are able to keep, measure everything rigorously, and treat growth as a system, not a gamble.

It’s a formula that took him from a bedroom in Italy during lockdown to a multimillion-dollar company headquartered between two of the world’s most competitive business hubs.

Learn more at millioncopy.com and rafiervolino.com.

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