Digital Payments Widely Used Among UAE SMEs, but Financial Administration Remains a Challenge, Visa Report Finds

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Nearly all small and medium-sized enterprises in the UAE surveyed by Visa use digital payments, but a potential gap remains in connecting those payments with day-to-day business management, according to its Pay and Get Paid 2026 report.

The report found that 96% of respondents actively accept and make digital payments, while only 39% use integrated solutions that connect payments with broader business management.

It also identified financial administration and disconnected tools as sources of friction for surveyed SMEs. The businesses cited tracking outstanding invoices (30%), keeping payroll records organized (29%), and preparing financial reports (28%) as challenges. Some reported using multiple systems to manage their operations.

While 82% of respondents found an all-in-one payment and business solution appealing, barriers to adoption included concerns about cost (17%), a belief that their business was too small to need one (12%) and a lack of awareness that such tools exist (11%).

Among respondents already using integrated tools or platforms, 91% reported being satisfied, and 85% reported efficiency gains, including reductions in the time and effort needed to manage their businesses.

“The survey suggests that, for surveyed SMEs, the value of digital payments may extend beyond the transaction itself,” Mario Makary, Vice President and Country Manager for the UAE at Visa, said. “For issuers, this may point to an opportunity: integrated platforms may help provide a more complete, data-informed view of surveyed SMEs’ needs, which could inform consideration of tailored support and, where appropriate, financing solutions, subject to applicable requirements and individual circumstances.”

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