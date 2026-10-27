Ajman Chamber to Launch Thara Investment and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem on October 29

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ajman Chamber is set to launch the Thara Investment and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem during the inaugural Thara Connect Forum on October 29, 2026.

Further details about the ecosystem, including its components, initiatives, and opportunities for supporting investment and entrepreneurship, will be unveiled at the forum to be held at the Thara Entrepreneurship Centre in Ajman.

Thara Connect Forum will bring together investors, business leaders, entrepreneurs and industry experts from the UAE and abroad to exchange knowledge, strengthen connections and explore investment and partnership opportunities.

The event will take place under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council.

H.E. Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of Ajman Chamber, said the launch of reflects the UAE leadership’s vision of building a diversified and competitive economy in which entrepreneurs and startups play a key role in driving economic growth.

Meanwhile, H.E. Maryam Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Chairperson of the Thara Investment and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem, said Thara represents a significant step in Ajman’s approach to the new economy through an integrated environment designed to support entrepreneurs at different stages of business growth.

The forum will feature a series of panel discussions and specialized networking sessions, alongside a startup exhibition showcasing innovative solutions and providing opportunities for entrepreneurs to connect directly with investors and business leaders.