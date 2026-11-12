FII10 to Take Place in Riyadh in October 2027 Under “The Power of Legacy” Theme

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HRH Princess Dr Maha bint Mishari bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, CEO, FII Institute

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute has announced that the 10th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII10) will take place from October 25–28, 2027, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, rescheduled from its original dates of October 26–29, 2026.

Held under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the event will take place under the theme “The Power of Legacy,” marking a decade of international investment discussions, partnerships, and initiatives.

According to the Institute, the decision to reschedule the event is intended to maximize international participation and the impact of its 10th anniversary edition.

Image courtesy FII

HRH Princess Dr. Maha bint Mishari bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, CEO of FII Institute, said: “We are deeply grateful for the continued support of the Kingdom’s leadership.” She added: “FII10 is a milestone of global significance, marking a decade of bringing together world leaders, investors and decision-makers. The decision to move this landmark edition to October 2027 reflects our commitment to ensuring the highest level of international participation, visibility and impact. We look forward to welcoming our global community to Riyadh for an exceptional 10th anniversary edition.”

Ahead of FII10, the Institute will continue its international engagement through the FII PRIORITY Miami Summit, scheduled for March 31–April 2, 2027, and the FII PRIORITY Asia Summit 2027, for which dates and a location have yet to be announced.

The FII Institute is a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm focused on supporting innovation and investment across sectors including artificial intelligence, robotics, sustainability, healthcare, and education.