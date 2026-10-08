 Future 100 – 2025 Winner: B Better

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FOUNDED IN: 2022

LOCATION: DUBAI

SECTOR: EDTECH

B Better Founder Bernadette Abraham

People increasingly want to understand the root causes of their symptoms and take a proactive approach to their health, yet traditional healthcare often focuses on symptom management. Conflicting health information leaves people unsure who to trust, while functional medicine consultations can be expensive and inaccessible.

B Better exists to make reliable, root-cause health education and functional medicine guidance more accessible and affordable, bridging the gap between conventional healthcare and self-education.

Through one centralized digital platform, members have direct access to functional medicine-trained practitioners for personalized educational guidance, typically within 24 hours, alongside courses, programs, practical tools, live sessions and a private community.

Since launching in 2022, B Better has built proprietary infrastructure with private servers for greater data ownership and privacy, and integrated AI to create a personalized, responsive experience that helps members navigate health questions and access relevant resources on demand. Member longevity exceeds industry benchmarks, supporting a technology-enabled model built to scale.