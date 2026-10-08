 Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Baraka

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Baraka Founder Feras Jalbout

Baraka is a DFSA-regulated investing platform giving UAE and GCC investors one app for their entire portfolio. Alongside more than 20,000 US stocks and ETFs, Baraka has expanded into UAE-listed local stocks on Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), options trading, and physical gold and silver, letting customers diversify across asset classes without leaving the platform.

A defining feature is its Sharia Screener, which runs consistently across US and local markets under Baraka’s DFSA Islamic Window endorsement, so faith-conscious investors can filter compliant assets before investing rather than researching each market separately. Options give customers tools to manage risk on positions they already hold, rather than simply amplify speculation.

Physical gold and silver extend that same diversification logic into tangible assets, held within the same account. Together, these additions reflect Baraka’s approach: build one platform that grows with an investor’s needs, from a first fractional US share to a fully diversified, Shariah-compliant portfolio.