 Future 100 – 2025 Winner: BGS50

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FOUNDED IN: 2025

2025 LOCATION: ABU DHABI

ABU DHABI SECTOR: BIOTECHNOLOGY

BGS50 Founders H.E. Sheikh Abdulla Bin Mohamed Bin Butti Al Hamed, Prof. Habiba Al Safar, and Dr. Omar Najim

Baynouna Gene Solutions (BGS50) is a UAE-born advanced biotechnology company building sovereign capabilities in molecular diagnostics, synthetic biology and DNA technologies.

It combines AI-driven molecular design, local validation and advanced manufacturing, including enzymatic DNA synthesis, to rapidly develop high-quality primers, probes, diagnostic assays and molecular solutions for Precision One Health.

The platform serves healthcare, biosecurity, food and environmental safety, agriculture and research, reducing reliance on imported technologies while enabling faster responses to emerging biological threats. BGS50 has progressed from proof-of-concept to commercial manufacturing, developing over 100 products and demonstrating the ability to manufacture and deploy 200,000 diagnostic tests. It established the region’s first sovereign enzymatic oligonucleotide manufacturing capability and has secured strategic collaborations with leading national laboratories and government entities, including PureLab.

BGS50’s ambition is to make the UAE a regional hub for next-generation molecular technologies while creating high-value biotechnology IP, talent, manufacturing capacity and national resilience.