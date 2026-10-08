 Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Circa Biotech

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FOUNDED IN: 2020

2020 LOCATION: ABU DHABI

ABU DHABI SECTOR: BIOTECHNOLOGY

Circa Biotech Founders Dr. Haythem Riahi, Founder and CEO, and Dr. Liudmila Prozorova, Co-Founder and COO

Circa Biotech is an Abu Dhabi-based climate-tech company turning the region’s organic and food waste into high-value bioproducts through black soldier fly bioconversion. From a single, zero-cost feedstock stream, its semi-automated Al Ain facility produces insect protein for animal and aquaculture feed, insect oil as a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) feedstock and cosmetics input, organic fertilizer, and carbon credits.

This one-process, multi-output model delivers structurally low costs and a clear path to certified, capital-light platform revenue. Key achievements: winner of the global ClimateTech World Cup (2025); paid SAF feedstock pilots with ADNOC; the UAE’s first licensed industrial insect-farming operation; a filed US patent; selection to UAE Future 100 (2025); and the Abu Dhabi Chamber Sustainability Label. Circa BioTech’s founder serves as an ICAO Alternative Fuels Expert. Circa Biotech advances UAE food security, waste diversion, and aviation decarbonization in one circular system.