 Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Coral

AI-powered sustainability infrastructure that helps enterprises measure, disclose, and act on climate change.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | Oct 08, 2026
Daniele Sileri, CEO and Co-Founder; Juergen Hoebarth, COO and Co-Founder; and Angelo Laub, CTO and Co-Founder

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  • FOUNDED IN: 2022
  • LOCATION: DUBAI
  • SECTOR: SUSTAINABILITY & ENVIRONMENT
 Future 100 - 2025 Winner: Coral
Coral Co-Founders Daniele Sileri, CEO and Co-Founder; Juergen Hoebarth, COO and Co-Founder; and Angelo Laub, CTO and Co-Founder

Coral is a UAE-based climate technology company, founded in 2022 on a simple belief: real climate action starts with data you can defend.

Coral’s AI-native platform gives enterprises one place to measure, report and reduce their environmental impact. It covers Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, ESG disclosure across every major framework, product footprinting, supplier data, financed emissions and decarbonisation planning.

What makes Coral different is trust. AI turns messy, scattered company data into audit-ready numbers, the platform works in English, Arabic and other languages, and its emissions calculations have been independently validated by TÜV SÜD against ISO 14064-3:2019. Coral is also ISO 27001:2022 certified, SOC 2 attested and GDPR compliant. UAE companies across multiple sectors now use Coral to produce audit-ready ESG reports and cut their emissions. Coral is backed by Catalyst, the Masdar and BP initiative, and was the only UAE sustainability company at the Google AI Accelerator.

  • FOUNDED IN: 2022
  • LOCATION: DUBAI
  • SECTOR: SUSTAINABILITY & ENVIRONMENT
 Future 100 - 2025 Winner: Coral
Coral Co-Founders Daniele Sileri, CEO and Co-Founder; Juergen Hoebarth, COO and Co-Founder; and Angelo Laub, CTO and Co-Founder

Coral is a UAE-based climate technology company, founded in 2022 on a simple belief: real climate action starts with data you can defend.

Coral’s AI-native platform gives enterprises one place to measure, report and reduce their environmental impact. It covers Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, ESG disclosure across every major framework, product footprinting, supplier data, financed emissions and decarbonisation planning.

What makes Coral different is trust. AI turns messy, scattered company data into audit-ready numbers, the platform works in English, Arabic and other languages, and its emissions calculations have been independently validated by TÜV SÜD against ISO 14064-3:2019. Coral is also ISO 27001:2022 certified, SOC 2 attested and GDPR compliant. UAE companies across multiple sectors now use Coral to produce audit-ready ESG reports and cut their emissions. Coral is backed by Catalyst, the Masdar and BP initiative, and was the only UAE sustainability company at the Google AI Accelerator.

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

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