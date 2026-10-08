 Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Coral

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FOUNDED IN: 2022

2022 LOCATION: DUBAI

DUBAI SECTOR: SUSTAINABILITY & ENVIRONMENT

Coral Co-Founders Daniele Sileri, CEO and Co-Founder; Juergen Hoebarth, COO and Co-Founder; and Angelo Laub, CTO and Co-Founder

Coral is a UAE-based climate technology company, founded in 2022 on a simple belief: real climate action starts with data you can defend.

Coral’s AI-native platform gives enterprises one place to measure, report and reduce their environmental impact. It covers Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, ESG disclosure across every major framework, product footprinting, supplier data, financed emissions and decarbonisation planning.

What makes Coral different is trust. AI turns messy, scattered company data into audit-ready numbers, the platform works in English, Arabic and other languages, and its emissions calculations have been independently validated by TÜV SÜD against ISO 14064-3:2019. Coral is also ISO 27001:2022 certified, SOC 2 attested and GDPR compliant. UAE companies across multiple sectors now use Coral to produce audit-ready ESG reports and cut their emissions. Coral is backed by Catalyst, the Masdar and BP initiative, and was the only UAE sustainability company at the Google AI Accelerator.