 Future 100 – 2025 Winner: CTF Consoles

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FOUNDED IN: 2015

2015 LOCATION: DUBAI

DUBAI SECTOR: ADVANCED MANUFACTURING

CTF Consoles Founders Alexander Warr, Co-Founder and CEO, and Frederick Fitzgerald Durnford, Co-Founder and Managing Director

CTF Consoles was founded after its founders identified a gap in the regional market: lengthy 10-12-week lead times for quality technical furniture were poorly suited to the fast-paced requirements of projects in the Middle East. The company subsequently established a manufacturing facility in Dubai Investment Park and today describes itself as the only console manufacturer based in the UAE and wider GCC region. Its technical control room furniture is designed around cable management, ergonomics and operator wellbeing in mission-critical environments, with customization available to reflect clients’ branding. CTF uses artificial intelligence to develop console renders before production using Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machinery, including laser cutters and routers. Among its other notable projects are supplying consoles to the Burj Khalifa and 400 consoles for an Emirates Cool Establishment project by G42.