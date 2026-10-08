 Future 100 – 2025 Winner: DeFa by InvoiceMate

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FOUNDED IN: 2021

2021 LOCATION: ABU DHABI

ABU DHABI SECTOR: FINTECH

DeFa by InvoiceMate Founders Muhammad Salman Anjum, CEO, and Muhammad Ibrahim, COO

DeFa by InvoiceMate is an AI-native PayFi platform solving systemic global liquidity bottlenecks, including the US$ 5.2 trillion micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) finance gap and cross-border settlement traps. Its core purpose is to bridge Web3 liquidity with Real-World Assets (RWAs), transforming B2B invoices and payment flows into secure, short-duration yield for institutional allocators.

DeFa’s solution integrates autonomous AI underwriting, smart contract stablecoin settlement, and Virtual IBAN lockboxes, enabling businesses to receive instant fiat capital without ever touching cryptocurrency.

Its unique value proposition lies in being the only full-stack PayFi bridge featuring a proprietary “Know Your Receivable” (KYR) risk engine, on-chain “Proof of Value” hashing to eliminate double-financing fraud, and complete fiat abstraction.

Key achievements include maintaining an industry-leading <0.2% default rate while delivering instant, fully compliant liquidity routing across TradFi and Web3 ecosystems.