Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Demeter Fertility Technologies

AI-powered fertility and pregnancy health insights for personalized reproductive care.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | Oct 08, 2026
https://www.dlady.app/

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  • FOUNDED IN: 2023
  • LOCATION: DUBAI
  • SECTOR: HEALTHTECH
Future 100 - 2025 Winner: Demeter Fertility Technologies

Demeter Fertility Technologies develops AI-powered fertility and pregnancy health solutions that help individuals and couples better understand, monitor, and manage their reproductive health.

The platform transforms user-consented health data into personalized fertility insights, risk stratification, symptom assessment, and clinical document analysis. It has developed the DLady app, which addresses fertility as a shared journey between women and men, providing preventive and data-driven support before costly treatments are required.

  • FOUNDED IN: 2023
  • LOCATION: DUBAI
  • SECTOR: HEALTHTECH
Future 100 - 2025 Winner: Demeter Fertility Technologies

Demeter Fertility Technologies develops AI-powered fertility and pregnancy health solutions that help individuals and couples better understand, monitor, and manage their reproductive health.

The platform transforms user-consented health data into personalized fertility insights, risk stratification, symptom assessment, and clinical document analysis. It has developed the DLady app, which addresses fertility as a shared journey between women and men, providing preventive and data-driven support before costly treatments are required.

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

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