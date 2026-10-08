Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Demeter Fertility Technologies

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FOUNDED IN: 2023

2023 LOCATION: DUBAI

DUBAI SECTOR: HEALTHTECH

Demeter Fertility Technologies develops AI-powered fertility and pregnancy health solutions that help individuals and couples better understand, monitor, and manage their reproductive health.

The platform transforms user-consented health data into personalized fertility insights, risk stratification, symptom assessment, and clinical document analysis. It has developed the DLady app, which addresses fertility as a shared journey between women and men, providing preventive and data-driven support before costly treatments are required.