Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Demeter Fertility Technologies
AI-powered fertility and pregnancy health insights for personalized reproductive care.
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- FOUNDED IN: 2023
- LOCATION: DUBAI
- SECTOR: HEALTHTECH
Demeter Fertility Technologies develops AI-powered fertility and pregnancy health solutions that help individuals and couples better understand, monitor, and manage their reproductive health.
The platform transforms user-consented health data into personalized fertility insights, risk stratification, symptom assessment, and clinical document analysis. It has developed the DLady app, which addresses fertility as a shared journey between women and men, providing preventive and data-driven support before costly treatments are required.
- FOUNDED IN: 2023
- LOCATION: DUBAI
- SECTOR: HEALTHTECH
Demeter Fertility Technologies develops AI-powered fertility and pregnancy health solutions that help individuals and couples better understand, monitor, and manage their reproductive health.
The platform transforms user-consented health data into personalized fertility insights, risk stratification, symptom assessment, and clinical document analysis. It has developed the DLady app, which addresses fertility as a shared journey between women and men, providing preventive and data-driven support before costly treatments are required.