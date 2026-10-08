 Future 100 - 2025 Winner: Dexter Robotics

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FOUNDED IN: 2023

2023 LOCATION: ABU DHABI

ABU DHABI SECTOR: ADVANCED MANUFACTURING

Dexter Robotic Founders Prof. Bashar El-Khasawneh, Dr. Abdur Rosyid Patrum, and Aamna Alshehhi, MSc

Dexter Robotics develops advanced robotic systems that make the inspection, cleaning, painting, and maintenance of large structures safer, faster, and more efficient. Its flagship Cling platform uses symmetric parallel kinematics to deliver high stiffness, accuracy, load capacity, and secure movement across vertical, overhead, inclined, and underwater surfaces.

Modular suction cups and magnetic wheels enable operation on ferrous and non-ferrous materials, while interchangeable tools support multiple applications through one affordable, portable platform. Available in Climbing, Heavy-Duty, and IP68 Underwater variants, Cling can be remotely controlled, programmed, or operated semi-autonomously.

Key achievements include spinning off from Khalifa University, joining the Khalifa Innovation Center (KIC) and Khalifa University Enterprises Company (KUEC) in Abu Dhabi, developing three specialized variants, and showcasing its prototypes at prominent events including GITEX, The Big 5, UMEX, XPANSE, Make it in the Emirates, COP28, and ALEC Innovation Day.