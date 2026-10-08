Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Digital Energy

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FOUNDED IN: 2016

2016 LOCATION: DUBAI

DUBAI SECTOR: RENEWABLE ENERGY

Digital Energy Founder Morgan Eldred

Digital Energy is a UAE-founded AI technology and advisory company focused on transforming how organizations operate, manage risk and make decisions. Since 2016, it has worked with organizations across energy, infrastructure, industry and government to develop and deploy practical AI and digital solutions that address real operational challenges.

Its flagship platform, NexaHSE, applies AI to health, safety and environment (HSE), helping organizations improve frontline safety, identify risks earlier and turn observations into actionable intelligence. Using photos, voice and text, NexaHSE can capture and structure safety observations, assess risks, recommend actions and generate AI-powered site survey reports and analytics.

Combining deep industry expertise with advanced AI capabilities, Digital Energy focuses on solutions that are practical, scalable and designed for high-risk operational environments. Its approach keeps human judgment and accountability at the center, enabling organizations to adopt AI safely while improving efficiency, visibility and decision-making across their operations.