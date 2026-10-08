Future 100 – 2025 Winner: DUBZ

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FOUNDED IN: 2016

2016 LOCATION: DUBAI

DUBAI SECTOR: INTELLIGENT MOBILITY

DUBZ Founders Omar Abou Faraj, Co-Founder and CEO, and Samer Sobh, Co-Founder and COO

DUBZ is a technology company that pioneered off-airport services, starting in Dubai and expanding worldwide. Its purpose is to ease airport congestion and make travel more convenient by moving check-in and baggage handling off-airport: to hotels, homes, offices, and high-traffic point of interest locations.

DUBZ’s solution is a full technology stack: remote check-in software, AR-assisted baggage sorting, proprietary bookings capture and operational automation systems, and real-time tracking to ensure security and compliance. DUBZ’s unique value proposition is combining proven technology with genuine operational and commercial expertise, built from a decade of successfully running and growing the service in Dubai.

This is paired with the ability to scale rapidly through strong partnerships with trusted aviation and hospitality companies. Key achievements include a smart luggage system award, recognition in IATA’s Implementation Guidelines for Off-Airport Baggage Operations, and a decade-long track record of serving hundreds of thousands of passengers with a 4.9-star customer rating.