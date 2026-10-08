Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Empeiria
The trusted data layer for tokenized real-world assets in the agentic economy.
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- FOUNDED IN: 2022
- LOCATION: ABU DHABI
- SECTOR: CYBERSECURITY
Trusted data underpins institutional real-world asset markets. Empeiria turns fragmented, static asset information into a continuously verifiable, AI-ready asset profile that financial institutions, investors and autonomous agents can rely on.
The result is faster due diligence, lower transaction costs and greater confidence. Each asset gains a single source of trusted facts, supported by fraud-proof attestations and connected to its complete evidence base. By making private-market assets transparent, comparable and machine-readable, it reduces information asymmetry and unlocks scalable access to liquidity.
Empeiria is a Gitex 2025 Demo Day Winner and Black Hat 2025 MEA finalist. Its solution has been recognized by the World Economic Forum, Mastercard, Google for Startups, and the UAE Cyber Security Council.
- FOUNDED IN: 2022
- LOCATION: ABU DHABI
- SECTOR: CYBERSECURITY
Trusted data underpins institutional real-world asset markets. Empeiria turns fragmented, static asset information into a continuously verifiable, AI-ready asset profile that financial institutions, investors and autonomous agents can rely on.
The result is faster due diligence, lower transaction costs and greater confidence. Each asset gains a single source of trusted facts, supported by fraud-proof attestations and connected to its complete evidence base. By making private-market assets transparent, comparable and machine-readable, it reduces information asymmetry and unlocks scalable access to liquidity.
Empeiria is a Gitex 2025 Demo Day Winner and Black Hat 2025 MEA finalist. Its solution has been recognized by the World Economic Forum, Mastercard, Google for Startups, and the UAE Cyber Security Council.