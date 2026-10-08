Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Energent.ai

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FOUNDED IN: 2025

2025 LOCATION: ABU DHABI

ABU DHABI SECTOR: FINTECH

Energent.ai Founders Rachel Hu and Kimi Kong

Enterprises now deploy AI across finance, operations, and research faster than they can check its work — and one hallucinated figure in a board deck or client report carries real cost. Energent.ai closes that gap with an autonomous AI quality-control agent that reviews AI-generated work the way a second analyst would: it re-derives every number from the original files, recounts rows, recomputes totals, and traces each claim back to its source across 150+ formats, from spreadsheets and scanned PDFs to CAD drawings and handwriting.

Teams receive a shareable, audit-ready verdict instead of another answer to double-check. Crucially, verification is independent of the model that produced the work. The platform ranks #1 on Hugging Face’s data-agent leaderboard at 94.4% accuracy —30% ahead of Google’s agent— and serves Fortune 500 teams in finance, logistics, telecom, and retail. Hub71 and Y Combinator-backed, founded by AI researchers from AWS and Google DeepMind.