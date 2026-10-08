Future 100 – 2025 Winner: estaie

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FOUNDED IN: 2025

2025 LOCATION: DUBAI

DUBAI SECTOR: PROPTECH

estaie Founders Ossama Shawki Elk ot, CEO; Mark Ian Reed, COO; Nimit Solanki, CTO; and Michal Hicks, CPO

estaie is the operating system for extended stays, the first global Online travel agency (OTA) and infrastructure layer built for living somewhere longer. Headquartered in Dubai, estaie bridges the gap between short-term hospitality and long-term residential leasing, serving corporate organizations, relocating professionals, multinational teams, and flexible remote talent seeking curated accommodations from one month up to one full calendar year.

By combining enterprise-grade technology with an exclusive network of tier-one hotel residences and premium serviced apartments, estaie transforms how medium-to-long-term stays are discovered, booked, and managed. Guests and enterprises benefit from transparent monthly pricing, verified spaces, and instant digital check-ins and renewals without rigid lease commitments, upfront deposits, or utility setup friction. Simultaneously, hospitality partners gain optimized distribution, predictable high-occupancy demand, and automated revenue operations.

Driven by purpose-built software, seamless payment infrastructure, and human-centered design, estaie is building the definitive global standard for modern, flexible urban living across key international gateway markets worldwide.