Future 100 – 2025 Winner: EXORDIUM

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FOUNDED IN: 2022

2022 LOCATION: ABU DHABI

ABU DHABI SECTOR: CYBERSECURITY RESEARCHERS

EXORDIUM Founders Mohammed Tareq Alawadhi, CEO; Hamad Mohammed Alhameli, CTO; and Manea Mohammed Alblooshi, CISO

Exordium is an Abu Dhabi-based cybersecurity and AI company helping governments and regulated enterprises secure critical systems and adopt intelligent automation without surrendering control of their data.

Founded by Mohammed Alawadhi, Hamad Alhameli, and Manea Alblooshi, and led by a CEO with a background running national-level CERT and SOC functions who co-authored AI Powered Development: A Security Blueprint, Exordium delivers penetration testing, security services, Agentic AI training, and AI agent products for entities where offshore platforms are not an option.

Its flagship product, Bugloud, is the first bug bounty and vulnerability disclosure platform in the UAE and the Middle East, connecting organizations with vetted security researchers inside a fully sovereign, compliant environment that can operate even in air-gapped settings.

Exordium was named Best Innovative Cybersecurity Solution at the first-edition Cyber Security Council Awards 2025 and received the Westford Award for Best Business in Technology 2025. It has signed MOUs with leading entities, including Dubai University