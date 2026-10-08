Future 100 – 2025 Winner: FirmFox
A digital company setup platform in the UAE.
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- FOUNDED IN: 2020
- LOCATION: DUBAI
- SECTOR: LEGALTECH
FirmFox was created to disrupt the company setup process in the UAE. It gives SMEs and entrepreneurs everywhere a seamless digital experience to set up their company in the Emirates in eight easy steps.
Users input their business activity, required visas, and office setup, and then are able to view real-time pricing of different jurisdiction offerings across the UAE. FirmFox has been generating revenue from clients both locally and internationally. It has also been successful in working with multiple jurisdictions across the Emirates.
- FOUNDED IN: 2020
- LOCATION: DUBAI
- SECTOR: LEGALTECH
FirmFox was created to disrupt the company setup process in the UAE. It gives SMEs and entrepreneurs everywhere a seamless digital experience to set up their company in the Emirates in eight easy steps.
Users input their business activity, required visas, and office setup, and then are able to view real-time pricing of different jurisdiction offerings across the UAE. FirmFox has been generating revenue from clients both locally and internationally. It has also been successful in working with multiple jurisdictions across the Emirates.