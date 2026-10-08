Future 100 – 2025 Winner: FortyGuard

Asset-level temperature intelligence that helps enterprises design, operate, and invest in the physical world.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | Oct 08, 2026
FortyGuard Founder Jay Sadiq, Founder and CEO

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Future 100 - 2025 Winner: FortyGuard
FortyGuard Founder Jay Sadiq, Founder and CEO

FortyGuard makes temperature a computable state of the physical world so organizations and machines can understand, predict, and act on it.

Its Large Temperature Models convert atmospheric, geospatial, terrain, material, and urban signals into asset-level intelligence delivered through dashboards, Application programming interfaces (APIs), simulations, and embedded enterprise integrations.

Unlike conventional weather data, which assigns broad conditions to large areas, the platform models how temperature varies around specific buildings, roads, infrastructure, routes, and operating environments. This intelligence supports better design, capacity, energy, maintenance, routing, risk, and investment decisions across real estate, AI infrastructure, energy, and logistics.

Developed over four years, the technology serves a growing developer community and supports substantial product activity across US-focused applications, including cities, data-center research, built environments, and infrastructure analysis. FortyGuard also works with leading technology, engineering, and design organizations to advance Temperature Enterprise applications.

Future 100 - 2025 Winner: FortyGuard
FortyGuard Founder Jay Sadiq, Founder and CEO

FortyGuard makes temperature a computable state of the physical world so organizations and machines can understand, predict, and act on it.

Its Large Temperature Models convert atmospheric, geospatial, terrain, material, and urban signals into asset-level intelligence delivered through dashboards, Application programming interfaces (APIs), simulations, and embedded enterprise integrations.

Unlike conventional weather data, which assigns broad conditions to large areas, the platform models how temperature varies around specific buildings, roads, infrastructure, routes, and operating environments. This intelligence supports better design, capacity, energy, maintenance, routing, risk, and investment decisions across real estate, AI infrastructure, energy, and logistics.

Developed over four years, the technology serves a growing developer community and supports substantial product activity across US-focused applications, including cities, data-center research, built environments, and infrastructure analysis. FortyGuard also works with leading technology, engineering, and design organizations to advance Temperature Enterprise applications.

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Latest

See All

Related Content