Future 100 – 2025 Winner: FortyGuard

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FortyGuard Founder Jay Sadiq, Founder and CEO

FortyGuard makes temperature a computable state of the physical world so organizations and machines can understand, predict, and act on it.

Its Large Temperature Models convert atmospheric, geospatial, terrain, material, and urban signals into asset-level intelligence delivered through dashboards, Application programming interfaces (APIs), simulations, and embedded enterprise integrations.

Unlike conventional weather data, which assigns broad conditions to large areas, the platform models how temperature varies around specific buildings, roads, infrastructure, routes, and operating environments. This intelligence supports better design, capacity, energy, maintenance, routing, risk, and investment decisions across real estate, AI infrastructure, energy, and logistics.

Developed over four years, the technology serves a growing developer community and supports substantial product activity across US-focused applications, including cities, data-center research, built environments, and infrastructure analysis. FortyGuard also works with leading technology, engineering, and design organizations to advance Temperature Enterprise applications.