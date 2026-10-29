Apollo to Acquire Minority Stake in Mubadala Capital

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Apollo, a global alternative asset manager, will acquire a minority stake in Mubadala Capital, the alternative asset management arm of Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Investment Company.

The deal is expected to bring US$5 billion in commitments from Apollo and other strategic investors, who will join as minority shareholders, to the firm’s investment strategies at the initial close.

The investment will support Mubadala Capital’s efforts to broaden its investor base, expand its strategies, and pursue opportunities globally. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory and legal approvals.

“Mubadala Capital was built to connect the world’s capital with differentiated private market opportunities, and this partnership accelerates that ambition,” said Hani Barhoush, CEO of Mubadala Capital. “Apollo is one of the most respected institutions in our industry, and their confidence in what we are building reflects the strength of the platform we’ve created and the trajectory we are on.”

Apollo will join the founders of Silver Rock Financial as an equity shareholder in Mubadala Capital, while Mubadala Investment Company will remain the majority shareholder. Mubadala Capital will continue to operate independently under its existing governance structure, and its management team will retain full authority over investment decisions and operations.

Founded in 2011, Mubadala Capital manages more than US$60 billion across five strategies in its core alternatives business.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Jefferies LLC served as financial advisers to Mubadala Capital, while Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP provided legal counsel. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as financial adviser to Apollo, with Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP acting as legal counsel.

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