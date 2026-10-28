Dubai Property Prices Hold Steady Across Key Segments in Q3 2026, Bayut Data Shows

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai’s property market recorded broadly stable asking prices across many popular areas in Q3 2026, according to Bayut’s latest market report. Search trends showed continued interest in established communities across a range of budgets, from affordable apartments to family villa neighborhoods and prime waterfront addresses.

Along with the Dubai search and asking-price analysis, the latest UAE Market Sentiment Survey from Bayut and dubizzle provides a broader view of consumer expectations, which also points to the stability and maturity of the market.

Across over 2,000 completed responses from both platforms, 60% of surveyed buyers said they were very confident or cautiously optimistic about the property market over the next five years. Looking at the next 12 months, 46% expected property prices to rise, while 34% expected them to remain stable.

Property Buying Trends in Dubai

In popular affordable and mid-tier areas, average asking prices per square foot stayed mostly steady, with changes generally remaining largely under 3% during the quarter. Luxury and ultra-luxury areas also showed broadly limited movement with most change remaining within 2%, although some communities recorded larger increases.

The combined survey findings highlight the role of home ownership alongside investment. Among surveyed buyers, 72% selected personal use as a purpose for their purchase, while 41% selected investment, with respondents able to choose both.

Nearly 45% of surveyed renters had considered buying instead of renting: 18% were actively comparing the options, while 26% said they could not afford the downpayment. Among renters actively comparing who answered the follow-up question, 52% cited plans to stay in the UAE long term as their main reason for considering a purchase.

Apartment Buying Trends: Popular Communities Across Price Segments

Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters Island attracted search interest in the ultra-luxury apartment segment. The average asking price per square foot for Palm Jumeirah ultra-luxury apartments increased by 3.40% quarter on quarter to AED 3,490.

Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai and Dubai Hills Estate were the leading searched areas for luxury apartments.

Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) and Business Bay remained popular destinations for mid-tier apartments. JVC recorded an average asking price per square foot of AED 1,419 and an estimated rental yield of 7.10%, while Business Bay recorded an average asking price per square foot of AED 2,158.

Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) led the affordable apartment category, with an estimated average rental yield of 7.90%. Asking prices for studios in DSO averaged AED 556k, while one-bedroom apartments averaged AED 856k. Dubai Sports City and Dubai South were the other two popular choices for those interested in buying budget-friendly apartments.

Q3 2026 Villa Buying Trends

Villa communities in Dubai continued to attract search interest in Q3 2026.

Dubai Hills Estate, Arabian Ranches, Al Barari and Palm Jumeirah featured among the popular communities across the luxury and ultra-luxury villa segments. On Palm Jumeirah, four-bedroom villas recorded an average asking price of AED 44.10M. In Al Barari, average asking prices for four-bedroom villas increased substantially by 8.20% to AED 29.6M.The limited inventory, unique natural surroundings and unmatched finish of the community makes it a sought after one among high net worth buyers.

DAMAC Lagoons was the most popular area for mid-tier villas, recording an average asking price per square foot of AED 1,499. Arabian Ranches 3 and Al Furjan also attracted continued search interest in this category.

The most popular areas among buyers seeking affordable villas were DAMAC Hills 2, Rukan and Dubai South. DAMAC Hills 2 recorded an average asking price per square foot of AED 1,054.

Off-Plan Search Trends for Q3 2026

Off-plan search interest extended across price segments, from affordable apartments in emerging communities to luxury waterfront developments.

In the ultra-luxury off-plan apartment segment, popular projects included The Palm Beach Towers and Orla on Palm Jumeirah, and Bluewaters Bay on Bluewaters Island. Sobha One, Sobha Creek Vistas Heights and Riverside Crescent were popular in the luxury off-plan apartment category.

Popular mid-tier off-plan apartment projects included Lagoon Views at DAMAC Lagoons, Binghatti Skyterraces in Motor City and Binghatti Hillcrest in Arjan. Dubai South, Downtown Jebel Ali and Majan remained popular affordable areas, with projects such as Azizi Venice, Raw District by Imtiaz and Binghatti Skyflame attracting search interest.

Palmiera at The Oasis, Nad Al Sheba Gardens 3 and Jouri Hills remained leading choices in the luxury off-plan villa category. Popular ultra-luxury villa projects included The Palm Crown on Palm Jumeirah, Amali Island on The World Islands and Pearl Jumeirah Villas.

In the mid-tier off-plan villa segment, popular projects included Bay Villas on Dubai Islands, and Portofino and Morocco at DAMAC Lagoons. In the affordable segment, search interest included Fiji 1 at DAMAC Islands, Verdana 2 in Dubai Investments Park and Violet at DAMAC Hills 2.

Dubai’s Estimated Rental Yield Hotspots in Q3 2026

Bayut’s analysis identified several communities with comparatively high estimated rental yields across property types and price segments.

Al Barari recorded the highest estimated rental yield for ultra-luxury apartments at 6.30%, while the GCC-friendly Al Sufouh led luxury apartments at 7.10%.

Among mid-tier apartments, Living Legends recorded an estimated yield of 7.50%, followed by Town Square at 7.40%.

The highest estimated rental yields for affordable apartments were recorded in Dubai Investments Park (DIP) at 9.50%, followed by Discovery Gardens at 8.50% and Remraam at 8.40%.

Al Barari recorded the highest estimated rental yield for ultra-luxury villas at 4.90%. Jumeirah Golf Estates and Tilal Al Ghaf recorded 5.50% in the luxury villa segment.

Among mid-tier villas, The Sustainable City, DAMAC Lagoons and Jumeirah Village Circle recorded estimated rental yields of 6.10%, 5.70% and 5.50%, respectively.

In the affordable villa segment, Deira, an area where locals and GCC nationals can exclusively buy property, recorded an estimated rental yield of 10.00%, while International City and Rukan recorded 6.30%.

Rental Property Market Trends for Q3 2026

The combined UAE survey points to a largely stable rental outlook among respondents. Half of surveyed renters expected rents to remain unchanged over the next 12 months, while 25% expected decreases and 25% expected increases.

Among renters looking for a new home who answered the question about their next move, 32% wanted to upgrade to a larger or better home, while 31% were seeking a more affordable option, reflecting different priorities within the rental audience.

Apartment Rental Trends: Popular Areas Across Budgets

Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Sports City and Al Nahda (Dubai) were prominent choices for affordable apartment rentals. DSO recorded average asking rents of AED 45.5k for studios and AED 63.4k for one-bedroom units.

In the mid-tier segment, Jumeirah Village Circle, Business Bay and Arjan were preferred locations for renting apartments and recorded softening in asking rents.

Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai and Meydan were popular searched areas for luxury apartment rentals, with marginal asking-rent corrections.

Palm Jumeirah, Bluewaters Island and Al Barari were popular choices for ultra-luxury apartment rentals.

Villa Rental Trends: Popular Family Communities and Luxury Addresses

DAMAC Hills 2, Mirdif and Dubai South emerged as the top searched areas for affordable villa rentals.

DAMAC Lagoons, Arabian Ranches 3 and Jumeirah Village Circle were popular choices in the mid-tier villa category.

Dubai Hills Estate, Mohammed Bin Rashid City and Tilal Al Ghaf were popular locations for luxury villa rentals.

Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Islands and Al Barari were popular destinations for ultra-luxury villa rentals.

Commenting on the findings, Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and Board Member of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, said:

“What stands out this quarter is the range of communities attracting interest, from affordable apartments to established family neighborhoods and prime waterfront homes. Across many of the popular areas in our report, asking prices have remained broadly steady, giving people more room to compare their options and plan their next move.

Our combined UAE survey adds another dimension to that picture. Six in ten buyers surveyed were very confident or cautiously optimistic about the market over the next five years, and nearly half of renters had considered buying a home. That speaks to confidence in the UAE’s long-term prospects.

People want to understand what they can afford, where they can find value and how a property fits their plans. Helping them answer those questions with clear information and trusted guidance through the tools we have on Bayut like TruEstimate and Dubai Transactions is how we can support that confidence and help them take the next step.”