Dubai’s Economic Chief to Investors, “We’re Playing for Steady Growth, Not Headlines”

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Image taken at Bloomberg Invest Dubai

“Our systems have handled the pressure, we’ve been in good shape, and confidence is earned,” said H.E. Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, at Bloomberg Invest Dubai.

Badri stated that Dubai has welcomed 80 million tourists, added 1.3 million residents and set up 600,000 new businesses over the last five years. “We’ve gone through cycles like the rest of the world. Nobody’s immune,” he added “But how we handled the global financial crisis, how we handled COVID-19, and recent challenges in 2026 -and we bounced back stronger each and every time- I think really shows that Dubai is anti-fragile.”

When asked which sectors the city would double down on, he listed logistics, financial services, investment banking, but also highlighted opportunities in health and longevity. He said, “Dubai is really pushing forward, and founders from around the world are pursuing health and longevity startups here. They’ve all indicated that they want to be here as quickly as possible. Our role is to make sure that we roll out the red carpet.”

Badri’s ambition is paired with a measured target. “Dubai has proven time and time again that there’s no ceiling. It’s an amazing city where the impossible becomes possible,” he said. “But we’re interested in enhancing the low double-digit growth year on year for sectors, and those are the sectors that we want to keep pushing.”

Staying on top matters as much as getting there, he added. “We have an amazing position in certain sectors. We need to protect those. It’s not always about can you get to number one in the world. That’s, of course, our first step. But we want to maintain that number one position.”