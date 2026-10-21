Entrepreneur Middle East’s Healthcare Visionaries 2026: Daniel Salewski, Managing Director and Founder, Elite Vita, and Director of EVA™

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This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East’s Special Healthcare Visionaries 2026 issue.

Daniel Salewski has built his career on a simple principle: the best services are designed around the individual. As Managing Director and Founder of Elite Vita, and Director of EVA™, he is bringing genetic insight, blood biomarker analysis and personalised care together to help high-performing individuals understand their biology and act on it with confidence.

Career Trajectory

His story begins in London. Salewski grew up in Kilburn and showed an early appetite for business, organising club nights in the West End at just 17. That entrepreneurial energy shaped a career in sales, business development and commercial leadership. His early roles spanned fitness, property advertising, recruitment technology and communications, including positions at Fitness First, Hot Property, CareerBuilder and ConferencePlus. At Fitness First he progressed into sales management, and at ConferencePlus, his results earned him the title of Salesperson of the Year for the UK and Ireland in both 2009 and 2010. Those years taught him how to understand customers, build lasting relationships, lead teams, and turn an opportunity into a sustainable business.

In 2012, Salewski founded Apple Fostering in London. His mother was a social worker, so he had grown up with a first-hand understanding of fostering and the importance of a stable home. Building the agency gave his entrepreneurial ambitions a more personal purpose: helping children find caring families. It also reshaped his view of leadership.

His move into longevity grew from personal experience. Despite the drive to work and build businesses, Salewski struggled with unexplained fatigue. Exploring functional medicine, blood biomarkers and later DNA analysis sparked a far deeper interest in how individual biology influences health, energy, and wellbeing. That curiosity led him to establish Elite Vita in Dubai Healthcare City, with a clear aim: to bring genetic insights, blood biomarker analysis and personalised care together in a more connected way, working with clinical professionals to help people understand their biology and take informed action.

About Elite Vita

A premier wellness clinic located in Healthcare City, Elite Vita offers exclusive memberships for peak health and vitality. The clinic’s mission is to empower individuals to achieve optimal wellbeing and longevity through personalised, science-backed wellness solutions. Its vision is to cultivate an environment where the power of wellbeing and transformation knows no bounds, encouraging clients to become passionate ambassadors of their remarkable journeys.

EVA™ marks the next chapter. Through the clinic, Salewski saw how much people valued understanding their results, but also how difficult it could be to turn that understanding into consistent daily habits. EVA™ is being built to connect DNA, blood biomarkers, personalised supplement protocols and daily guidance in one clinically supported experience.

Across social care, wellness and technology, Salewski’s work has increasingly focused on understanding individual needs and building services around them. His ambition now is to make personalised longevity guidance accessible to more people, while retaining the human oversight and individual attention that give it real value.