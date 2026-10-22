Future Health and Bridge For Billions to Launch Health Entrepreneurship Program for Emerging Markets

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Future Health – A Global Initiative by Abu Dhabi, a platform for global collaboration

and transformative health innovation, and Bridge for Billions, a global social enterprise that designs and manages online incubation programs to support early‑stage entrepreneurs, are launching a new entrepreneurship program to support health ventures in emerging markets.

The program will combine structured capacity-building with access to expertise, networks, and health system connections, aiming to address barriers such as limited access to capital and specialist guidance. According to WIPO’s Global Innovation Index 2024, Latin America and Africa together accounted for around 3% of global venture capital deals in the first half of 2024, while venture capital values fell by 19% in Asia-Pacific and 80% in Africa.

The first phase will identify around 50 entrepreneurs across Africa and Asia whose ventures have moved beyond the idea stage. Ventures will be assessed on quality, maturity, scalability, market needs, and relevance to health priorities.

The second phase will deliver a tailored online program covering regulatory navigation, health system integration, business model validation, and investor readiness. A smaller group will then be selected for an acceleration phase in Abu Dhabi, where they will engage with the emirate’s regulators, healthcare providers, research institutions, and investors.

“Entrepreneurs with a deep understanding of the communities they serve can develop solutions grounded in real health needs, local realities, and affordability,” said Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

Pablo Santaeufemia, CEO of Bridge for Billions, said: “Entrepreneur support organizations are closest to health founders in emerging markets. They understand the local regulatory landscape, the health systems and the communities where these ventures operate.”

Applications, eligibility criteria, and further details will be announced at a later stage.

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