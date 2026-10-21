World Ethics Day: The How-To of Responsible Partnerships

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Every promise made in a pitch eventually reaches someone who has to deliver it. By then, the fee is agreed, and the deadline may already be announced. What seemed like a detail to resolve later becomes much harder to change without disappointing the client.

Global Ethics Day tends to prompt conversations about values. For founders selling services or bidding for their first large contracts, I think the more useful conversation is about commitments. I see an ethical problem when a deal depends on a client, employee, or partner absorbing a burden they haven’t had a fair chance to assess. Uncertainty is part of any ambitious plan, but the people expected to make it work should understand what they are taking on. Shared values provide a foundation for those commitments: partners need to agree on what fair treatment means in practice, especially when commercial pressure tests it.

As someone responsible for growth and partnerships, I understand the pressure to secure revenue. No founder gets to wait for perfect information. That same pressure can push difficult questions until after the client has committed. These are the habits I find most useful for raising them earlier. For me, sustainable partnerships begin with that alignment and depend on decisions that both sides can defend.

Test the deal with whoever will deliver it

Bring the person responsible for delivery into the conversation before the final proposal goes out. You can do so by giving them the actual brief and the proposed fee, not just a general question about whether the team can take on more. They need to weigh the work against existing commitments. If the founder holds both roles, review the offer separately from the delivery side.

A short working estimate makes this concrete. All you need to do is list the work involved, who is available to do it and any outside support required, while also recording the assumptions that could materially change the cost or timetable. If specialist help is essential, confirm its availability before promising a start date, because the decision rests on more than confidence.

A discount doesn’t shrink the promise

There are sound reasons to accept a lower margin, including investing in a promising relationship. That should be a deliberate choice, with its cost understood. It becomes a different proposition when the fee drops and everyone quietly hopes the client won’t use the full scope.

When the budget cannot support the full brief, agree on priorities with the client instead. A company preparing for a launch may need focused communications immediately, while broader content activity could follow later. Explain what the budget achieves and what is deferred, then let the client decide whether the reduced offer still meets the need. Presenting a smaller service as though nothing has changed only postpones the disagreement. That honesty gives a prospective partner a sound basis for trust before work begins.

Define ‘support’ and ‘deadline’ before signing

A phrase like “ongoing support” leaves plenty of room for interpretation. Write down what it covers and how additional requests will be handled.

Deadlines carry hidden assumptions too. If the timetable depends on feedback within two days, check whether the client can actually secure approvals that quickly. Their internal constraints belong in the planning discussion.

Start with paid discovery when the unknowns are big

Some work is difficult to estimate, even with careful planning. Where the unknowns are substantial, propose a paid discovery stage or a limited first phase. Agree what that phase will establish and how the next decision will be made. Both sides learn before committing to a larger scope.

Don’t make clients manage your partners

Bringing in a subcontractor or specialist partner can make an ambitious bid achievable. It also creates coordination work that someone has to own. Before presenting a combined offer, agree who leads delivery, how joint decisions are made and how much time handovers will take. If the two providers disagree, the client needs a clear route to a decision rather than becoming the person who resolves your internal arrangements. But capability alone isn’t enough when choosing a partner; discuss how each business handles conflicts of interest, shares credit, and treats the people doing the work, and if those values diverge, a stronger bid may still create a fragile partnership.

Upselling deserves scrutiny too. Another service may be relevant without being the client’s next priority. An introduction is worth making when the added complexity offers a credible benefit to the client. Holding back when the timing is wrong protects the credibility of your next recommendation.

Give the people doing the work a real say

This is where commercial choices shape work culture. Work that hasn’t been allowed for still takes time, usually from someone already committed elsewhere; asking a colleague for their view only counts if their answer can change the offer. But if raising a capacity concern changes nothing, consultation becomes a formality, and they are still left to make the original promise work.

Hire for how people win

The same scrutiny applies before signing an employment contract. When hiring for a commercial role, it is tempting to focus on technical skill and the revenue a candidate brings. Look just as closely at how they lead and how they treat people under pressure. Ask how they handled a deal that was slipping or a delivery team that pushed back on a deadline. Someone who wins by overpromising will bring that habit, and over time it becomes part of the culture.

Check the estimate once work starts

The judgment continues after signing. At an early delivery review, compare the actual effort with the original estimate. If you underestimated your own work, that should not automatically become an extra charge to the client. If the client’s requirements have changed, discuss the implications before the additional work piles up. Being open about problems and taking responsibility for our own decisions helps existing partners trust us beyond the first contract.

The central test comes at the point just before someone says yes, whether to a client, a partner or a new hire. That is when a business still has room to be honest about what it can deliver. Honoring those commitments over time is what turns shared values into a partnership that can last.

Global Ethics Day will pass, but the next proposal is probably already on someone’s desk. Before agreeing to its fee or deadline, I should be able to explain the commitment to the person expected to deliver it and give their concerns real weight. If I can’t, the deal isn’t ready to sign. Signing anyway is a decision about who carries the risk.

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