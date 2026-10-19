Entrepreneur Middle East’s Healthcare Visionaries 2026: Dr. Dominik Thor, President, Geneva College Of Longevity Science

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This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East’s Special Healthcare Visionaries 2026 issue.

Dr Dominik Thor, President of the Geneva College Of Longevity Science (GCLS), is advancing longevity medicine as an evidence based academic discipline. “Our goal is to help healthcare systems shift from treating disease late to extending the years people live in good health.”Established as the world’s first higher educationinstitution dedicated exclusively to longevity science, GCLS aims to strengthen scientific research, physicianeducation, clinical standards, and internationalcollaboration in accordance with Swiss guidelines.

GCLS Equips Healthcare Professionals

Working towards empowering healthcare professionals with scientific knowledge and clinical expertise, Dr Thor points out that physician education is fundamental to the advancement of longevity medicine. “Most physicians receive little structured training in the biology of ageing or its translation into prevention,” he says, which GCLS addresses through its Certified Longevity Physician CME course, Executive MSc in Longevity, and a collaborative PhD in Medicine focused on Longevity Sciences. “These pathways connect foundational science, critical appraisal of evidence, diagnostics, and clinical applications,” he explains, while flexible distance learning makes them accessible to an international community spanning more than 50 countries currently.

Structured Educational Pathways

The development of scientific standards is critical to the credibility of longevity medicine. GCLS plays a role in advancing evidence-based clinical frameworks, professional guidelines, and educational benchmarks that distinguish validated medical practices from unsubstantiated claims. Dr Thor explains that GCLS has contributed to the Swiss Standards for Healthy Longevity Medicine Clinics and works to translate evidence into educational and clinical frameworks, including in the GCC, an important hub for longevity. “Standards should define professional competencies, patient safety, outcome measurement and the limits of current evidence,” he says. “We also offer longevity clinics an independent, evidence-based accreditation framework designed to assess the quality, safety, and governance of their clinical practice. ”Dr Thor believes that the development of longevity medicine into an established medical discipline depends on structured educational pathways, recognised professional qualifications, and continuing medical education. These, he maintains, are essential to building a common professional framework, establishing internationally recognised standards, and ensuring consistency in clinical practice and patient care. He elaborates, “Our Certified Longevity Physician program provides a dedicated CME pathway, while the 60-ECTS Executive MSc offers more comprehensive postgraduate study. Structured assessment, academic oversight, and continuing education help turn growing interest into accountable professional practice. ”Beyond clinicians, he believes entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders must also be educated as the longevity sector develops. The forthcoming GCLS Executive Certificate in Longevity Strategy will help busy professionals, from entrepreneurs and investors to leaders in pharmaceuticals, finance, insurance, and consumer goods, navigate this emerging sector.

Challenges

While longevity medicine is attracting increasing global attention, significant challenges remain in establishing credibility within mainstream healthcare. He adds, “The principal challenge is separating credible, clinically actionable science from commercial hype. We require stronger human evidence, validated biomarkers, reproducible protocols, and appropriate regulation. ”Advances in gero science, molecular profiling, preventive medicine and the biology of ageing are giving the field afar stronger scientific foundation. According to Dr Thor, longevity medicine cannot mature in isolation and international academic collaboration is essential to scientific progress. “We convene international faculty and collaborate with academic and healthcare institutions to connect research, education and clinical experience,” he says. “Our joint PhD pathway with Ovidius University demonstrates how shared expertise can create meaningful academic progression and cross-border knowledge exchange.”

The UAE has an opportunity to lead not only in longevity services, but also in the quality of the professionals delivering them. He adds, “GCLScan support this through physician training, executive education, academic partnerships, and evidence-based clinic standards. Our collaboration with regional institutions, including Hamad Medical Corporation in Qatar, reflects our commitment to building local capacity rather than simply importing an international concept.”

Looking Ahead

Looking ahead, Dr Thor identifies stronger clinical evidence, validated outcome measures, clearer standards, and formal educational pathways as the decisive milestones. “Longevity medicine must demonstrate measurable benefits for patients and earn the confidence of mainstream healthcare,” he says. GCLS aims to help by educating professionals, supporting research, and fostering international collaboration, moving the field from promise to responsible practice.