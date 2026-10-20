Cityscape Qatar 2026 to Bring Global Real Estate Leaders to Doha on October 27–29

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Image courtesy Cityscape Qatar

Cityscape Qatar 2026 and the fourth Qatar Real Estate Forum will take place from October 27–29, 2026, at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC), bringing together local and international real estate leaders to discuss investment opportunities, urban development, and emerging industry trends.

Held under the theme “Where Vision Meets Investment,” the event will feature H.E. Sheikh Hamad bin Talal Al-Thani, CEO of Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company; H.E. Sheikh Nasser bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, CEO of Qetaifan Projects; H.E. Sheikh Jassim bin Jabor Al Thani, CEO of Ariane Projects; and Eng. Ahmad Mohamad Al-Tayeb, Group CEO of Barwa Real Estate Group.

International speakers include Jan Vapaavuori, Chairman of Finland’s export credit agency Finnvera and former Mayor of Helsinki; Nikki Greenberg, CEO of Real Estate of the Future; and Professor Carlos Moreno of IAE Paris-Sorbonne, creator of the “15-Minute City” concept.

The three-day program will cover Qatar’s real estate investment outlook, economic diversification, regulatory developments, sustainable urban planning, and the impact of artificial intelligence on real estate.

Additional sessions will explore investment strategies, financing, real estate tokenization, and the growing influence of wellness, healthcare, education, and connectivity on urban development.

The event will also host the Qatar Real Estate Awards ceremony on October 27.

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