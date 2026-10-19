GCC Industrial Sector Attracts US$426 Billion in Investments

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Industrial investments across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries have reached approximately US$426 billion, with nearly 22,000 factories operating across the region, according to data from the Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC-Stat).

The latest available figures, as of July 2026, also show that the industrial sector employs more than 1.7 million people across GCC member states.

Manufacturing contributed approximately 13% to the GCC’s combined gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025, reflecting the sector’s role in economic diversification and the development of non-oil industries.

According to GCC-Stat, around 40% of industrial investments are concentrated in key industries, including plastics, refined petroleum products, aluminum, gaseous fuels, and iron and steel. These industries support manufacturing activities and the development of regional industrial supply chains.

Industrial products also account for approximately 69% of total GCC exports. Major export categories include petroleum gases and hydrocarbons, petroleum oils, motor vehicles, organic compounds, aluminum, ships and boats, and electrical machinery and equipment.

Meanwhile, China remains the GCC’s largest source of imports, accounting for approximately 20% of the region’s total imports. Major imported products include machinery and equipment, motor vehicles, pharmaceuticals, iron and steel, and plastics.

The figures highlight the scale of industrial activity across GCC countries, alongside differences in investment levels and factory numbers among member states.

Regional industrial development efforts continue to focus on expanding production capacity, strengthening manufacturing supply chains, increasing local production and improving the competitiveness of GCC-made products in international markets.