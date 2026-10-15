Middle East’s Higher Education Fair ‘Najah’ Expands to Al Ain as Abu Dhabi Edition Marks 20 Years

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Najah, the Middle East’s higher education fair, is set to open its 20th edition in Abu Dhabi and expand to Al Ain for the first time, giving the 2026 series its largest footprint to date.

Held with strategic support from the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the series will begin in Abu Dhabi, running from October 18-21 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Najah Dubai will follow from October 25-27 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The inaugural Najah Al Ain will take place on November 2-3 at ADNEC Centre Al Ain, featuring more than 50 universities from over 10 countries. Participating institutions will come from countries including the UAE, the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Hungary, and Malaysia.

“Launching Najah Al Ain is a natural next step in Najah’s growth,” said Dima Al Sadi, Portfolio Manager, Najah Expo. “The city has a strong student and school community, and bringing universities directly to them makes educational opportunities easier to access. We want students to explore their options, speak to the right people and leave with a clearer sense of what comes next.”

Across the three events, students, parents, teachers and counselors can meet university admissions representatives and learn about undergraduate and postgraduate programs, scholarships and international study options.

Najah Abu Dhabi’s expanded four-day format will also include measures designed to improve access for school groups and their experience during visits, according to organizers.

The series of events is expected to connect students and families with more than 100 local and international universities from over 20 countries. Registration is free.