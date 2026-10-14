OSUS Residences Launched in Partnership with Curio Collection by Hilton

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OSUS, a Saudi-based real estate developer, has announced the launch of OSUS Residences within OSUS EYE in Riyadh, in partnership with Curio Collection by Hilton, combining upscale living, services, and hospitality within an integrated experience.

The project features a 26-story residential tower, with a total area of 30,224 square meters, and more than 200 fully furnished residential units, designed to offer a variety of residential options. OSUS has also announced the availability of OSUS Residences units for sale.

The international architectural firm RMJM contributed to the tower’s design and the development of its architectural vision, as part of the overall development vision led by OSUS.

The project features a range of amenities designed to serve residents, including a suspended swimming pool, yoga studio, fitness center, majlis, cinema, indoor children’s play area, and multipurpose room, in addition to a range of hospitality services associated with the project.

OSUS Residences was unveiled during an exclusive event held at the OSUS Sales Center, where guests were introduced to the project through its scale model and show apartment, along with a dedicated film showcasing the project’s vision and key features.

The residences form part of OSUS EYE, a mixed-use development that brings together residential, hospitality, office, entertainment, and service facilities in one connected development. The launch expands OSUS’s residential portfolio and its development of branded residences in Riyadh.

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