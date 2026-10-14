UAE Launches US$1 Million Global Prize for Agentic AI That Makes Cities More Livable

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, the UAE’s Minister of Cabinet Affairs, unveiled the US$1 million Agentic AI Award at the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders, organized by the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Developed in partnership by Dubai Municipality and the WEF, the competition will bring together more than 10,000 participants from 150 countries. Their task is to design AI solutions that improve urban services and quality of life.

“This is an annual US$1 million prize involving over 10,000 global change makers across 150 countries to develop smart solutions that enhance urban services and quality of life,” Al Gergawi said.

The first winner will be named at next year’s meeting. Organizers hope the award will become a “model for hundreds of cities worldwide.”

The prize was one of three announcements at the event.

The Dubai Future Foundation and the WEF will establish a Center for Global Future Opportunities. Its stated purpose is to “turn technological and economic opportunities into policies, legislation and projects that can be implemented.”

The UAE also launched Future20, an initiative that will recognize 20 leaders under 30 who are “capable of driving major global transformations.”