Carnegie Mellon University Qatar Hosts Nation’s Top Student Coders at 7th Qatar Collegiate Programming Contest

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Image courtesy QCPC

Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), a Qatar Foundation partner university, hosted the seventh annual Qatar Collegiate Programming Contest (QCPC), bringing together some of the nation’s top student coders across 100 high school teams and 35 university teams.

Organized by the Hamad Bin Jassim Center for Computer Science Education (HBJ Center), the event provided a platform for young programmers to showcase their technical abilities, teamwork and problem-solving skills in an intensive, timed competition.

“We are proud to see the reach of the Qatar Collegiate Programming Contest continue to grow and attract such creative young minds. Equipping students with advanced computing skills is essential for driving innovation,” Ali Ibrahim Al Gharib, CEO of the Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation, said. “The talent and determination on display this year give us great optimism for Qatar’s technological future.”

CMU-Q teams took all three top places in the university category, winning gold, silver, and bronze. Meanwhile, in the high school category, DPS-Modern Indian School won gold, Park House English School took silver, and Birla Public School earned bronze.

The top two university and high school teams will advance to the Africa and Arab Collegiate Programming Championship (ACPC), bringing them one step closer to competing on the international stage.

First held at CMU-Q in 2021, QCPC has grown to become the largest national programming competition in the GCC region.

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