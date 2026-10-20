Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy Signs Two Agreements to Support Agentic AI Adoption Across Private Sector

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Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to support the adoption of agentic AI solutions across Dubai’s private sector through training and access to technology.

The agreements were signed with Nebius Academy, the education and training arm of AI cloud company Nebius, and Lovable, a software creation platform, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Under the MoU with Nebius Academy, companies will benefit from specialized training programs in AI leadership and Agentic AI through Dubai Chambers Academy. The agreement also covers training content, certifications, technical workshops, expert-led sessions, and learning resources for executives, technical teams, and employees of member companies.

Meanwhile, Lovable will support training programs for Dubai-based companies and founders through access to its software creation platform, educational resources, events and workshops. Participants in the Create AI Agents Championship will also receive credits to use Lovable’s platform, funded by Dubai Chambers, allowing them to develop and deploy agentic AI solutions.

Dubai Chambers is overseeing the program implementation and has introduced specialized training tracks to help 14,000 member companies of Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s business groups and councils integrate agentic AI into their operations.

The agreements also support the initiative launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to transition Dubai’s private sector toward Agentic AI.

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