Arada Enters Saudi Arabia With US$13.3 Billion Land Bank, Announces US$3.8 Billion Riyadh Project

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Image courtesy Arada

Global master developer Arada has launched Arada KSA in partnership with Saudi lifestyle and community developer XTOPIA, marking its entry into Saudi Arabia.

The new company has access to a 10 million-square-meter land bank valued at AED49 billion (US$13.3 billion) across Riyadh, Jeddah, and Makkah. XTOPIA Chairman Mohammed AlDhabaan has been appointed Chairman of Arada KSA.

Its first project is an AED14 billion (US$3.8 billion) residential development in Riyadh’s Al Rimal District. Spanning 2.5 million square meters, the project will include approximately 3,500 villas and townhouses, 100,000 trees, a school, retail outlets, a community center, and sports facilities.

Construction and sales are scheduled to begin in 2027. The project will be financed through an investment structure regulated by Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority.

With its Saudi expansion, Arada now operates across five markets: the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK, Australia, and Syria. The company reports a global project pipeline valued at US$50 billion, comprising more than 70,000 homes, of which 17,000 have been completed.

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