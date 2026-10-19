Entrepreneur Middle East’s Healthcare Visionaries 2026: Sherif Beshara, Group CEO, Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group of Companies (Parent Company of American Hospital Dubai)

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East’s Special Healthcare Visionaries 2026 issue.

Sherif Beshara, healthcare visionary and Group Chief Executive Officer of Mohamed & Obaid Al Mulla Group of Companies, the parent company of American Hospital Dubai, leads with the conviction that effective healthcare leadership is contingent upon integrating diverse expertise, fostering collaboration, and delivering a seamless patient experience.

For Beshara, operational excellence in healthcare goes above and beyond reducing costs or increasing productivity. This means that a hospital must operate as an interconnected system where structures, processes, and decision making fully support the patient journey.

Diverse Background

With a background in governance, risk and organisational management, the foundation for Beshara’s visionary approach is based on a career that has been built largely outside clinical medicine. Having held roles ranging from Legal Counsel to Chairman and Group CEO, he holds an Executive MBA from Georgetown University and a Master’s degree in International Law.

His commitment to operational excellence is reflected in his close collaboration with clinical teams, ensuring a balance between medical judgement and organisational priorities. This approach brings together quality, ethics, and patient safety to the forefront while his commercial acumen guides strategic investment decisions.

Patient Experience is Pivotal

For Beshara, true patient-centred healthcare requires clinical and operational excellence to work together synergistically. It is imperative that every stage of the patient journey, from initial consultation and diagnosis to treatment and follow-up must be timely and coordinated by the best available medical expertise. A patient may receive an accurate diagnosis from a world-class specialist, but if scheduling appointments is difficult or there are delays in investigations, the quality of that care is undermined.

As healthcare has become more precise, personalised, and dependent on coordinated specialist expertise, Beshara’s visionary approach is evident in American Hospital Dubai’s membership of the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

A gastroenterology improvement initiative addressed insurance delays, scheduling inefficiencies and patient follow up. This reduced endoscopy turnaround time considerably by several minutes while improving patient satisfaction. This demonstrates how international collaboration and operational efficiency deliver measurable improvements beyond the partnership itself. Central to Beshara’s vision is a healthcare model built on multidisciplinary expertise and seamless coordination.

This is reflected in American Hospital Dubai’s Centres of Excellence in oncology, cardiology, orthopaedics, diabetes management and robotic surgery. Also, an artificial intelligence research centre with Cerner was launched in 2020 while in 2021, a robotic surgical training hub was launched with Robotic Surgical Systems and CMR Surgical.

Technology Must Benefit the Patient

The adoption of specific technology depends on demonstrated benefit and suitability for the individual patient. Although digital systems support clinical decisions, the main responsibility remains with the physician. Technological advances in imaging, molecular diagnostics, and robotic-assisted surgery enable clinicians to make better informed decisions.

Artificial intelligence can help healthcare professionals interpret information, identify relevant patterns, and manage increasing clinical complexity. Also, earlier detection, where clinically possible, may create opportunities for more effective treatment and better long-term outcomes.

But realistically, technology delivers meaningful value in healthcare only when seamlessly integrated with clinical expertise, coordinated care and operational efficiency designed around the patient.

Building Enduring Capability

For Beshara, sustainable growth is rooted in building enduring capability to deliver lasting improvements in patient care. Recently, the American Hospital Academic Institute had trained more than 500 healthcare professionals by September 2025. Its academic affiliations include the University of Sharjah, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, and Gulf Medical University.

Also, a memorandum of understanding with Baylor College of Medicine supports the proposed development of a medical college in Dubai. On the international stage, the hospital has established representative offices in Nigeria and Kenya. And its AHD Global Initiative has promoted Dubai’s healthcare capabilities in London, Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Zurich, Milan, and Barcelona.

Dubai As a Global Healthcare Hub

While established institutions in the US and Europe have spent decades building international reputations for complex care, research and education, Dubai is solidifying itself as a key player in the global healthcare sector.

From its organisational capabilities and clinical depth to international confidence, underpinning Dubai’s ambition to establish credible expertise in complex care is clinical trust. Healthcare excellence depends on combining advanced diagnostics and effective treatment with transparent communication, coordinated follow up, continuity of care, as well as rigorous clinical standards.